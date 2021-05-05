650 WHP LT1-Powered Corvette C7 Races Tuned Z06, Winner Pulls Away Convincingly

If you’re a car nerd and you see a headline about a Corvette Z06 C7 with bolt-on mods racing a base C7 with a lot of additional muscle at its disposal, you’ll probably look at it as more of an LT1 vs LT4 engine battle. It’s quite interesting, especially when you also have two different types of superchargers to consider.
If this was a stock versus stock race, the Z06 would have won easily. Its power comes from a 6.2-liter LT4 unit, working alongside a factory-standard 1.7-liter Eaton R1740 TVS supercharger. The peak output being generated is 650 hp (659 ps) and 650 lb-ft (881 nm) of torque, all of which is being channeled to the rear wheels via either a Tremec seven-speed manual or a Hydramatic 8L90 eight-speed automatic, the latter gearbox we suspect being in play here.
This Z06 also features bolt-on modifications, although we’re not sure exactly how much more power it’s putting down.
As for the other Corvette, it’s a base model which means it’s normally animated by a 6.2-liter LT1 small block V8 unit, with 455 hp (461 ps) and 460 lb-ft (620 nm) of torque. However, the addition of a Vortech supercharger has raised this Vette’s output all the way to 650-wheel horsepower, and since the uploader mentions that it’s got an automatic gearbox, we estimate about 760 crank hp here, maybe a little more.
We can only speculate as to which of these cars has the most grunt, but we can tell you that the base Corvette actually weighs less than the Z06 by about 175 lbs (80 kg) - that’s the weight of an average adult human being in the United States. It’s also how much a polar bear would weigh on the moon, but we digress.
Ultimately, the faster car probably won and while it did so convincingly, this race was still relatively close.
