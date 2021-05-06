Dodge Charger Hellcat Races Stripped Ford Mustang GT, Gets Severely Punished

With the rivalry between members of the muscle car segment only getting fiercer, owners are doing everything they can to make sure the other parties are the ones that end up staring at the taillights. And the race we have here, which involves a Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody and a 2019 Ford Mustang GT, brings a fresh example of this.
The latest tech update of the pony has brought the GT closer to supercharged Mopar territory than ever before - introduced for the 2018 model year, the revamp brought the third-gen Coyote, with the 5.0-liter V8 delivering 460 hp and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) from the factory. Then there's the optional ten-speed auto, which is just what the doctor ordered for racing.
Well, the example we have here, which does feature the said tranny, has been taken down the aftermarket route. For starters, the Blue Oval machine features bolt-on goodies, while sipping on E85 (think: 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline).
In addition, the 'Stang has been put on a diet, and with the scale footprint gap between the Ford and the Dodge already sitting at over 800 lbs (363 kg) in factory trim, this shouldn't be taken lightly (pun intended).
As for the muscle sedan, the Hellcat Widebody's factory numbers place the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI at 707 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of twist. And, as any Charger, this comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The duo went for the usual rolling start we see during street fights, engaging in multiple battles. And we'll remind you to avoid such adventures - make sure to use the controlled environment provided by the drag strip.
Nevertheless, while the driver of the Hellcat tells YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who caught the stunt on camera, that the motor is still on the factory tune, it looks like the Charger is experiencing certain issues. After the race, you'll see the two cars lined up next to each other, with the guy in the Hellcat mentioning a catalytic converter delete (this may cause issues on the stock ECU setup) and trying to explain the vehicle's faulty behavior to the Mustang owner.
