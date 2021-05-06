Man Says He Spotted a UFO Over His Garden, Could Just Be Party Balloons

More on this:

1 Pentagon Confirms Leaked Navy Videos of UFOs Are Real, Subject to Investigation

2 Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Best to Fight Off an Alien Invasion, Poll Shows

3 American Airlines Pilot Spots UFO-Like Aircraft, FBI Reportedly Investigating

4 Machine Gun Kelly Is Ready for an Alien Invasion, Has Had Several Encounters

5 By July, We Should Learn All About UFOs Visiting America