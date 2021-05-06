Man Says He Spotted a UFO Over His Garden, Could Just Be Party Balloons

A Worchester man says he spotted an UFO flying over his garden the last weekend, explaining that the object remained above his property for so long that he even got the time to take some pics.
David Whittall describes the UFO as having 5 or 6 meters in diameter, explaining that it appeared to be built from several round components with a dark center. It disappeared after a couple of minutes, the man is quoted as saying by the local media, though it’s not yet exactly clear where it went given it was moving very fast.
“It kept maneuvering into a vertical position to horizontal and back again then after a couple of minutes it disappeared,” Whittall has been quoted as saying.
While there’s obviously no confirmation that aliens visited Worchester, some netizens believe the UFO could very well be just a bunch of a silver helium party balloons, and at a closer look, this really seems to be the case, especially because they were most likely carried around by the wind.
Whittall himself admits he initially believed this might be a weather balloon, but on other hand, he explains the UFO sported a more complex structure.
But according to another report from Worchester News and citing a local UFO investigator, what Whittall might have seen is a helium-filled flower balloon that took up to the sky and was then moved around by the wind until it eventually popped and suddenly disappeared.
This should also explain why Whittall claimed the UFO went missing in a blink of an eye, but also why some of his relatives spotted the same object in other parts of the city.
“When I told my son about it, he said he has seen the same object in the skies above St. John’s,” Whittall explained. “I’m not suggesting it is an alien invasion, but it is certainly the weirdest thing I have ever seen.”
“It kept maneuvering into a vertical position to horizontal and back again then after a couple of minutes it disappeared,” Whittall has been quoted as saying.
While there’s obviously no confirmation that aliens visited Worchester, some netizens believe the UFO could very well be just a bunch of a silver helium party balloons, and at a closer look, this really seems to be the case, especially because they were most likely carried around by the wind.
Whittall himself admits he initially believed this might be a weather balloon, but on other hand, he explains the UFO sported a more complex structure.
But according to another report from Worchester News and citing a local UFO investigator, what Whittall might have seen is a helium-filled flower balloon that took up to the sky and was then moved around by the wind until it eventually popped and suddenly disappeared.
This should also explain why Whittall claimed the UFO went missing in a blink of an eye, but also why some of his relatives spotted the same object in other parts of the city.
“When I told my son about it, he said he has seen the same object in the skies above St. John’s,” Whittall explained. “I’m not suggesting it is an alien invasion, but it is certainly the weirdest thing I have ever seen.”