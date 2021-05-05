Ford F-250 6.4 Power Stroke Big Turbo Races BMW M4, It's Not Even Close

Just earlier today, we discussed the need for the revival of road-biased factory performance trucks. And it's no secret that certain owners of bed-gifted machines have taken the matter into their own hands, turning to the aftermarket to boost the rating of their rides. Cue to the Ford F-250 we have here, which recently duked it out with a BMW M4.
Sure, we're talking about the first-generation M4, which is now retired, but we can assure you this is no slouch. For one, the engine compartment of the Bavarian sportscar is occupied by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six that churns out 425 hp (431 PS) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of twist. And the example we have here skips the six-speed manual, packing the seven-speed dual-clutch tranny.
Oh, and let's not overlook the fact that the M car had received some tweaking of its own, with the said motor now featuring a custom downpipe and a 93-octane tune.
So, what kind of setup could've determined the Super Duty truck to take on the Bimmer?
For one, the recipe of the pickup truck is the best possible one for sprinting, since we're looking at a Standard Cab and a small bed. Of course, the two machines are obviously a world apart in terms of the scale footprint, so we'll move on to the gym visit of the Blue Oval vehicle.
We're dealing with a second-generation F-250, which was built for the 2008-2010 model years. And its diesel option saw the 6.0L Power Stroke V8, a single-turbo affair, making room for an all-new 6.4-liter Power Stroke packing sequential turbos.
In factory trim, the oil-burning V8 under the hood of this blue-collar toy produces 350 hp (355 PS) and 650 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. However, YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who brought this adventure to us, mentions that the F-250 sports a built motor assisted by a single, super-sized turbo.
And while the current form of the engine may be able to deliver the output figures mentioned in the video below, namely 700 hp and 1,500 lb-ft (2,034 Nm) of torque at the wheels, it doesn't look like the setup used for the brawl against the BMW M4 took the V8 that high.
Speaking of the race, please steer clear of such street fights and head over to the drag strip when you feel like doing battle.
Now, the two vehicles duked it out on multiple occasions, so we can be certain about the conclusion of their confrontation.
