Ford F-150 Mustang Muscle Truck Is Out for Raptor Blood in Digital Makeover

For an entire decade, the Ford F-150 Raptor lived up in the clouds, creating a top-tier segment that no other factory truck appeared prepared to touch. The competition has finally arrived: the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX one-ups the Raptor by not steering clear of the good old V8, and enthusiasts are currently expecting Chevy's move into this badass niche. But what if the Mustang were to join the game?
The rendering we have here delivers a solid answer to the question above and while it might seem like we're dealing with just another face swap, there's more to this digital effort than that.
For starters, we're looking at a Photoshop adventure that gifts the 2021 Ford F-150 with a Mustang-style front end. However, digital artist Marouane Brembli (a.k.a. The Sketch Monkey), decided to work on the integration and then some.
Sure, all the pixel refinements required to mix the two images that make up this Blue Oval contraption were taken care of, with these ranging from color adjustments to the creation of proper panel gaps.
Nevertheless, with the digital master using a 2021 Mustang Mach 1 as a donor, he took the retro look of the pony one step further by updating some of the visual work brought by the 2017 model year.
The said facelift accentuated the Euro-flavored sportscar look of the sixth-gen Mustang, while the small changes we see here bring the styling slightly closer to the remastered classic attire of the original S197-generation Mustang that landed in the mid-2000s.
Of course, the influences brought by the restyled Mustang face might remind one of how Ford used to offer the F-150 in Lightning flavor - while the Raptor is set to receive a V8 next year, these days we don't get any more performance road trucks from the company, or its Detroit rivals, for that matter.
Sure, the growing electric truck genre could deliver such machines, but this is another story for another time. Meanwhile, you can check out the marriage between the F-150 and the Mustang in the clip below.
