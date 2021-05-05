Ford F-150 Mustang Muscle Truck Is Out for Raptor Blood in Digital Makeover

For an entire decade, the Ford F-150 Raptor lived up in the clouds, creating a top-tier segment that no other factory truck appeared prepared to touch. The competition has finally arrived: the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX one-ups the Raptor by not steering clear of the good old V8, and enthusiasts are currently expecting Chevy's move into this badass niche. But what if the Mustang were to join the game?

6 photos