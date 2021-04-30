Mint-Condition 1986 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Will Make You Forget About the New SUV

Pennsylvania Man Owns Over 40,000 Diecast Vehicles, Worth More Than His House

The SUV comes with a Carfax report that shows no accidents or other areas. It's being auctioned off via One of the feats that make the old Wagoneer iconic is that it managed to survive on the market for nearly three decades. It debuted in 1963 and soldiered on until 1991, being produced by three different carmakers. Created under Kaiser Jeep, it was sold by American Motors Corporation from 1970 to 1987 and spent its final years under Chrysler ownership.This 1986-model-year example comes from the AMC era. It's not part of the "best of the breed" batch produced from 1989 to 1991, but it's still an upscale Wagoneer with all the bells and whistles available at the time.The faux wood paneling on the sides and the tailgate is one of those defining features. On this particular model, the wood-grained vinyl works particularly well with the Dark Honey Metallic paint, some sort of mix between brown and gold. The body looks flawless save for a bit of rust on the driver-side rear quarter panel and at the bottom of the right-side D-pillar.The Grand Wagoneer rides on silver, 15-inch allow wheels, one of the new features that Jeep introduced for the 1986 model year. The rims have been refurbished, and they look as good as new.If you like the Dark Honey Metallic exterior, you'd definitely love the interior, which is draped in matching Honey leather with striped cloth inserts. The upholstery looks amazing, too, with next to no signs of wear. This Grand Wagoneer comes with a long list of comfort features, including power front seats, power-operated rear windows, air conditioning, and a Jensen stereo with a cassette player.Many of these amenities were brand-new for 1986, alongside a new instrument cluster, new door panel design, adjustable front-seat headrests, and a two-spoke steering wheel with stalks for the lights and wiper and washer controls on the column. Behind the wheel, there's an odometer that shows 142,000 miles (228,500 km). Definitely not a low-mileage vehicle , but it looks impressively clean for such a high figure.The sculpted front hood hides a 5.9-liter V8 engine, one of the largest offered by AMC. Second to only the 6.6-liter mill, this unit was factory-rated at 144 horsepower and 280 pound-feet (379 Nm) of torque. The engine bay looks as clean as the interior, and the vehicle has had a complete fluid and filter service. The V8 mates to a three-speed automatic gearbox and a dual-range transfer case.Thecomes with a Carfax report that shows no accidents or other areas. It's being auctioned off via Bring a Trailer , with bidding at $24,500 with almost five hours to go. Pricing will probably increase toward the end, but there's a good chance that this classic SUV will change hands for a lot less than a modern Wagoneer. The 2022 hauler will come in at almost $60,000. I don't know about you, but I'd rather buy two classic Grand Wagoneers instead.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.