1971 Ford Bronco Barn Find Wants to Be Saved

The sixth-generation Ford Bronco is a cool rendition of the iconic classic SUV. You can already order one as of April 2021, but if you're after the real deal and you're ready to put some work into it, here's a classic Bronco that needs to be saved. It's a 1971 example that's been sitting in a barn for quite a few years. 14 photos



The bumpers and the grille are still there, but they need to be replaced altogether rather than fix. The wheels should be good to go with proper cleaning and, amazingly enough, the tires are still in one piece, helping the Bronco roll freely.



The interior is a big mess of parts, dust, and dirt. Again, there are some rust issues, and the seats need new upholstery to become usable. There are some holes in the floor that need to be fixed, but overall the interior appears to be in slightly better shape than the bodywork.



The front hood covers a 4.9-liter V8 engine that has covered only 60,000 miles (96,500 km), according to the eBay listing. That's the biggest mill Ford offered with the



The transmission is a three-speed manual, one of two options that Ford offered back in the day. The other one was a three-speed automatic, so this SUV comes with row-your-own fun if you're into that type of thing.



You can find the Bronco on eBay, where the auction hosted by seller Advertised as a vehicle that's been "pulled from the barn of a deceased relative that was the original owner," this Bronco is in need of a complete restoration. The exterior looks to be complete, but decades of improper storage have left some big marks. There's rust on just about every body panel, while parts of lower doors and rear quarters are completely gone due to rot.The bumpers and the grille are still there, but they need to be replaced altogether rather than fix. The wheels should be good to go with proper cleaning and, amazingly enough, the tires are still in one piece, helping the Bronco roll freely.The interior is a big mess of parts, dust, and dirt. Again, there are some rust issues, and the seats need new upholstery to become usable. There are some holes in the floor that need to be fixed, but overall the interior appears to be in slightly better shape than the bodywork.The front hood covers a 4.9-liter V8 engine that has covered only 60,000 miles (96,500 km), according to the eBay listing. That's the biggest mill Ford offered with the first-generation Bronco . The V8 was added to the lineup in 1966 as a 4.7-liter, but the displacement was enlarged to 4.9 liters for the 1969 model year. It was rated at 200 horsepower back in the day. The engine still turns freely, and the bay will look much better after a good cleaning.The transmission is a three-speed manual, one of two options that Ford offered back in the day. The other one was a three-speed automatic, so thiscomes with row-your-own fun if you're into that type of thing.You can find the Bronco on eBay, where the auction hosted by seller h11mhaley is now at $5,300, with one day and 10 hours to go. You'll need way more than that to bring it back to life, but it's worth a shot, especially with classic Bronco prices on the rise. Restored Broncos from this model year are known to fetch between $50,000 to $100,000, so it could very well become an investment.

