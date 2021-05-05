Joint U.S. Combat Forces Launch the Biggest Military Training Exercise in Alaska

With the advancement of modern warfare strategies and weapon systems, complex training exercises with multiple participant units become more and more important. The U.S. Navy has been focusing on joint field training operations, with the approval for TCTS II, a new air combat training system. Now, they are launching an extended exercise in Alaska.
The Navy announced the beginning of Northern Edge 2021 (NE21), a training exercise that is set to take place in several locations throughout Alaska, until May 14. This is, in fact, the largest military training to unfold this year in this particular location, and it’s going to be a complex one.
This U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise is meant to provide realistic war training and focus on joint interoperability. This required a venue that would be suited for a large number of participants and multi-domain operations. Just as the new TCTS II system is designed to blend real and virtual training, the NE21 exercise is also meant to demonstrate live-virtual-constructive capabilities.
This Alaska exercise is based on the live and virtual participation of around 15,000 military service members, including soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines. That’s because one of NE21’s main objectives is to bring together military members from different units and allow them to train as a joint force, in preparation for real combat scenarios.
As far as participating units, NE21 will include a total of 240 aircraft and 6 U.S. Navy ships. Some of the main ones are the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and Carrier Air Wing 11 (CVW-11), the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, JBER and the 3rd Expeditionary Air and Space Task Force, JBER.
The main training venue is the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex (JPARC), in the Gulf of Alaska. Some of the locations are Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base, Allen Army Airfield, Ted Stevens International Airport and Juneau International Airport, Alaska.
