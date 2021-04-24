Ford F-150 Lightning Successor Potentially Considered

Developed in response to Chevrolet’s big-block 454 SS and GMC’s turbo-engined Syclone, the SVT Lightning was a commercial success for the Ford Motor Company. The single-cab street truck was produced over two generations, and word has it that the Lightning will return once again.
Ford Authority says that “the Blue Over is currently considering a high-performance Ford F-150, one that - if brought to production - would satisfy those who crave a pickup designed to perform on the pavement rather than off-road.” The cited publication doesn’t give any names, doesn’t know if we’re talking about rear-wheel drive, and the engine is a mystery as well.
Reading between the lines, this appears to be wishful thinking. Ford may deliver an SVT Lightning-inspired concept for the SEMA Show or something along those lines, but a production model doesn’t make too much sense because everyone prefers the capability of an off-road pickup truck.
Ford covers this market pretty well by offering the F-150 with the FX4 Off-Road Package, the more serious Tremor, and range-topping Raptor. Not long now, the Raptor will receive a more aggressive variant with eight instead of six cylinders. Raptor R is how the Dearborn-based automaker calls the yet-to-be-revealed model, which is probably going to feature the Predator V8 engine of the Shelby GT500 with more than 700 horsepower on deck.
Let’s assume the Ford Motor Company does go forward with the SVT Lightning revival. Considering that regular cabs are not available with the PowerBoost V6 hybrid powertrain, the street-oriented truck would get the fuel-sipping option with 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet (773 Nm) of torque or the almighty Predator V8 of the Raptor R if the drivetrain receives tougher parts that can withstand the peak torque ratings of these engines.
Adding insult to injury, the all-electric Ford F-150 scheduled to arrive in the summer of 2022 for the 2023 model year with two motors and independent rear suspension would smoke the SVT Lightning Gen 3 in a straight line. Alas, a street-going truck doesn’t have a place in the current lineup.
