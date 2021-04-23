3D-Printed Pony Is the Gift You Get With the Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition

We’ve heard of carmakers using 3D printing to make parts for the cars they sell, but as far as we can remember, this is the first time one of these companies is using what is generally known as additive manufacturing to create a… plastic gift.
The first Mustang SUV ever, and an electric one at that, has been around for some time now, even if we’re yet to see that many of them on the roads in customer hands. They’ll soon start rolling out in large numbers, though, and will do so thanks to the First Edition model.
Recently named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, the Mach-E in this configuration sells from $58,300 and comes with 270 miles (435 km) of range, all-wheel-drive, and an acceleration time of 4.8 seconds to 60 mph (96 kph). The limited-run SUVs Ford plans on making are already sold in full, and each of the people who ordered one will get the above-mentioned 3D printed gift.
What’s that, precisely? Well, we’re talking a plastic wireframe pony concocted over at the Ford Advanced Manufacturing Center and painted in the color each customer had their SUVs specced in—there’s only three of them for the pony, namely Rapid Red Metallic, Grabber Blue Metallic or Carbonized Gray. The sculpture, if we can call it that, rests on a baseplate featuring each SUV’s VIN.
And that’s it, really, a piece of nicely colored plastic to put on your desk, or even in the car, as a means to let everyone know you’re one of those First Edition buyers.
Why is Ford doing this? Because the plastic pony “highlights a special connection with the customer and is really exciting because it showcases the potential to personalize,” Harold Sears, technical leader for additive manufacturing at Ford, says in a statement.
