Ford Mustang Mach-Es Already Delivered Are Recalled Over Loose Bolts

With deliveries of the first electric SUV Mustang in history already rolling, Ford is anxious to get on the EV hype train, and can hardly wait for more and more reviews to become public and praise “the new shape of freedom.” But things are not always easy.
Back in mid-January, sales of the Mustang Mach-E were halted briefly due to the discovery of an undisclosed “quality issue” and the need for “conducting additional quality checks on several hundred Mustang Mach-E models built before dealer shipments started.”
Although a connection is unclear, an announcement made today about the recall of 75 Mach-Es that have already reached customers’ garages is also described as a result of “checks to deliver high levels of quality and customer satisfaction.”
The batch is part of a larger pack of electric SUVs, over 1,300 in all, which have been found in danger of being equipped with “subframe bolts that the supplier did not tighten to specification.“ If that rings some bells, it’s probably because a similar issue is affecting 1,666 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles, they too also brand new on the market.
In the case of the Mach-E, Ford got wind of it pretty fast, and is now able to say the affected vehicles will be “be serviced before customer delivery.” In the case of the ones who are already driving their electric SUVs around, notifications will be sent starting March 22.
“While the issue in affected vehicles is not to Ford’s standards, the company is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition,” the carmaker said in a statement.
“About 94 percent of the 1,258 affected vehicles in the U.S. and all 90 in Canada will be serviced before customer delivery. Dealers will inspect the subframe bolts and tighten if necessary. Owners who have already received their vehicles will be notified beginning the week of March 22.”
The reference number for this latest Ford recall is 21S09.
