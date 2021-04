2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Claims Top Safety Pick Award Over Bad Headlights

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

According to the, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E isn’t worthy of the Top Safety Pick+ award over a single deficiency. As you already know from the headline, the LED reflectors of the Select and California Route 1 leave much to be desired. Only the LED projectors of the Premium, GT, and First Edition trim levels were rated good, which confirms that cost-cutting doesn’t go unnoticed at theAnother shortcoming - which isn’t as bad as the standard headlights - would be the anchors for the child seat. The IIHS couldn’t award them a better rating than acceptable, which is often the case with modern vehicles.In all six crashworthiness trials, the all-electric crossover was deemed good by the Virginia-based nonprofit organization. Maximum points were also awarded for crash avoidance, validating the Ford Motor Company’s efforts to create a head-turning utility vehicle that prioritizes safety performance.Priced from $42,895 in the U.S., the Mustang Mach-E Select can be had from $35,395 after the federal tax credit. State and local tax incentives may bring the starting price lower still, which makes the five-seat crossover a tempting choice for many people in the market for an electric vehicle.The entry-level trim isn’t exactly deprived of creature comforts either because the Dearborn-based automaker offers a lot of standard features. From 18-inch aluminum wheels to the SYNC 4A infotainment system, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 15.5-inch touchscreen display, the Select definitely ticks all the right boxes. Customers can expect an EPA-rated 230 miles (370 kilometers) of driving range from the 68-standard battery and rear-wheel drive whileis available for an extra $2,700.