Advanced Safety Group Lands the 2021 Ram 1500 IIHS’ Top Safety Pick

After it managed to get a top rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) last year, the 2021 incarnation of Ram’s 1500 pickup truck succeeded in scoring equally as high this week, becoming the first truck to achieve such a feat this year.
The rating procedure has been for a while a bit tougher than before, as the latest system IIHS requires from cars and trucks chasing the coveted Top Safety Pick designation is the pedestrian automatic emergency braking system.
Ram’s solution is an evolution of the automatic emergency braking system, which uses cameras and radars to determine if an impact is imminent. Just like all others of its kind, once such a determination has been made, the driver is alerted and, if no action is taken, the system brakes automatically.
In the 1500, the system was rated by the IIHS as advanced. It is part of the carmaker’s offering called Advanced Safety Group, which also includes lane departure warning, rear cross-path detection, and blind-spot monitoring. It is offered as standard on several of the available trims (Laramie, Rebel, Longhorn, Limited Longhorn and Limited), while the Tradesman and Bighorn trims get it with the Level 1 Equipment Group package.
“A Top Safety Pick for the Ram 1500 solidifies our long-standing commitment to our customers through advanced technology and engineering expertise,” said in a statement Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer at Stellantis.
“This validation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety builds consumer confidence in our trucks and in the Ram brand.”
The IIHS distinction covers the 2021 Ram 1500 Crew Cab with specific headlights and the Advanced Safety Group. It also scored high in six IIHS crashworthiness tests, three of which have to do with frontal crashes. The rest target the truck’s behavior during side-impact, rear impact and a rollover.
The 2021 Ram 1500 is selling from $32,595.
