Ram R/T Single Cab With Widebody and Huge Wheels Looks Like a Ford Lightning

For years, Ram wanted to make a Ford Raptor-beating, desert-conquering, high-performance pickup. Now that it's finally arrived, suspension tuners are probably dying to put a lift kit on the market. But are you really going to do serious off-roading in a mint-condition vehicle that probably cost around $90,000?
We feel that truck fans treated performance a bit more realistic in the days of the Ford Lightning days when trucks were low and built like hot rods. Manufacturers took the smallest models they had and stuffed in bigger engines with more robust drivetrains to see who could get down the quarter-mile the fastest.
Of course, everybody remembers the Ford Lightning, which is rapidly becoming a collectible. But Chevy and Dodge certainly did their part. Of course, the Ram SRT-10 was a thing, but not everybody can afford to have a Viper V10 in their workhorse, and Hemis pretty much have all the power you need anyway.
We feel that this custom build is the perfect mix between the Lightning era, a more modern Ram and street racer looks. Of course, the people who are into lift kits will say this is pointless, which is only true if you look at it as a truck. But it works pretty well as an attention-grabbing sports car and a Mopar product.
The wheels are the star of the show here, as they combine 24-inch golden alloys wrapped in Nitto tires that have the sidewalls painted with red caliper caps. It's been paired up with some kind of suspension lowering system and a set of NewSchoolXL 7cm Universal Fender Flares from Clinched.
As this looks like a slightly older version of the 4th-gen Ram 1500, we're probably dealing with updated headlights and grille. Also, it's got quad exhaust muffler tips and a splitter with adjustment struts at the front. You could probably take it to JDM car meet and still get respect.
