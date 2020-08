AWD

In contrast with the Raptor, the Lightning had a single-cab body and the shortest possible bed. It sat low to the ground and packed a big engine with lots of power for its time. Thus, it was only really good for one thing - being a weird sports car.The Ford engineers who put it together probably didn't want to make a drift machine, but the Lightning could slide its tail and burn rubber with the best of them. It's something moderntrucks with 9-speed gearboxes don't want to do, but this Ram is up for the job.It's only the latest in a long list of realistic drift truck renderings we have featured over the past few months. The attention to detail is stellar, and that's because it was done by seasoned 3D artist Yasid Design. Notice how it not only has shape, but also ambient lighting and accents.The Ram 1500 this is based on looks a little old, the headlights which appear to be drooping eyes clearly identify this as the old generation of the "1500 Classic" with the Warlock package. Plenty of people buy this even today, which is why Dodge keeps it in production, but nobody has seen anything like this.The widebody kit amplifies the butch body of the truck, while lowered suspension and some Govad custom wheels fill out the arches. The 1500 has got a lot of carbon fiber texture at the front, including the grille, the headlights, and a new lower bumper with a chin splitter. Meanwhile, the back is all about carving room for the tires inside the bed.