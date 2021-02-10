Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel Rated at 33 MPG, Coming This Spring at $42K

In a world dominated by electrified vehicles, it’s hard to get a fuel consumption figure in an ICE machine capable of impressing the eco-friendly crowds. But when a truck the likes of the Ram 1500 manages to achieve over 33 mpg, it’s time to brag. Even if that rating pertains to highway driving…
Because there are so many variables at play, it’s hard to say which truck of the half-ton segment has the best fuel consumption. Generally speaking, whether they’re made by Chevrolet, Ford or Ram, they return about the same values, so it’s pretty difficult to make this a selling point.
Even so, Ram is trying, as a new 1500 variant is getting ready to hit the dealership shelves. It’s called Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel, where HFE stands for High Fuel Efficiency and EcoDiesel for, well, supposedly impressive fuel consumption figures.
According to the data provided by the manufacturer, the 3.0-liter fitted inside this truck needs a gallon of fuel every 33 miles (7.1 liters per 100 kilometers) once on the highway, which, admittedly, is a tad better than what the competition has to offer.
Once you get down to city driving, things even out. The HFE is rated at 23 mpg (10.2 liters/100 km), putting it in the same ballpark as the GMC Sierra, for instance.
That means the truck needs a bit of extras to stand out in the crowd, and in its case, those extras include a black bumper and grille, tonneau cover, wheel-to-wheel side steps, and cloth bucket seats.
Ram will make the new variant of the truck available at dealerships starting in the second quarter of the year. It is priced from $42,240, excluding the $1,695 destination charge, and will come in crew cab four-door configuration with a 5-ft. 7-in. bed and 20-inch aluminum wheels.
The full details on the Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel can be found in the press release section below.
