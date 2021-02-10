Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy Brings Back Fond “Camel” Memories

Land Rover Classic’s new-old special series of 25 “adventure-ready” Defender Works V8 Trophy vehicles announced for an upcoming event at Eastnor Castle in 2021 bring a powerful déjà-vu. It must be the “unique” Eastnor Yellow shade and the Narvik Black details that rekindled memories of the popular “sandglow” color scheme used by the Camel Trophy Land Rovers of yore.
Unfortunately, the British automaker isn’t bringing back the popular competition of the 1980s and 1990s. Instead, it has prepared the Defender Works V8 Trophy special series as a way to celebrate its expeditionary legacy and as a tie-in with an upcoming “Land Rover Trophy adventure competition at Eastnor Castle, the spiritual home of Land Rover testing and development.”
As such, all 25 future proud owners of the special Defender V8 will gain access to the event, with each of the Works V8 Trophy units having been carefully remastered by the experts at LR Classic. The off-roader gets a 405 PS (399 hp) 5.0-liter V8 mated to a very modern eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, along with a host of other upgrades.
Among them, we could mention the updated brakes, handling kit, Eastnor Yellow/Narvik Black paint scheme, color-matching heavy-duty 16-inch steel rims, as well as a choice of additional off-roading equipment.
The latter includes a front winch, roof rack, an “expedition cage,” lots of underbody shielding, a higher air intake, or the spotlights and MT tires. Best of all, everything is available both for the little Defender 90 or the all-encompassing 110 Station Wagon.
All examples of this special series are based on the 2012-2016 Defender Works V8 re-engineered specification previously developed by Land Rover Classic. Besides the customized suspension, steering, and braking packages or the 515 Nm (380 lb-ft) V8, they also come with lots of interior creature comforts.
For example, the rugged 4x4 is taking a swing at premium crossovers with full black Windsor leather upholstery, Recaro bucket seats, contrasting yellow stitching for the hides, a unique Land Rover Trophy clock face created by Elliot Brown, as well as the brand’s Classic Infotainment System.
Both the 90 and 110 are now available for order, and the asking prices are entirely befitting as they start from an overwhelming £195k (around $270k) at home in the UK.
