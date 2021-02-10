Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy Brings Back Fond “Camel” Memories

Land Rover Classic’s new-old special series of 25 “adventure-ready” Defender Works V8 Trophy vehicles announced for an upcoming event at Eastnor Castle in 2021 bring a powerful déjà-vu. It must be the “unique” Eastnor Yellow shade and the Narvik Black details that rekindled memories of the popular “sandglow” color scheme used by the Camel Trophy Land Rovers of yore.

42 photos