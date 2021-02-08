Looking for a Used Pickup Truck? Avoid These Five Problematic Models

Buying a used pickup is generally more difficult than buying other types of vehicles because trucks are usually abused by their owners. Some are built to last, even after years of hard work, but others are inherently problematic and should be avoided.
Whether it’s for personal use or your business, a pickup truck is an invaluable asset that will help get the job done. Since this type of vehicle is generally used as a workhorse, it is generally built with capability and reliability in mind.
Although most are capable, some models haven’t proved to be very reliable over the years so, if you can’t afford a new truck and decide to look for a used alternative, it’s better that you skip these five models if you don’t want to lose time and money with frequent repairs. First-generation Nissan Titan (MY2004-2015)
Nissan had huge expectations for this model, which it hoped would become successful in the full-size truck segment dominated by American manufacturers.
Built entirely in the U.S, the first-generation Titan’s longevity is well-known since it survived on the market for twelve years without any major redesigns, although it never managed to climb to the top of truck sales.
It’s generally regarded as a good truck in terms of reliability, but owners of models built from the start of production in December 2003 to 2006 have frequently reported issues with the rear axle, which often requires a full rebuild due to failing seals and frequent differential oil leaks. Others have also encountered problems with the exhaust system, mainly the manifolds, which are almost guaranteed to crack.
Still, out of our list, this is arguably the most reliable truck and if you do decide to buy a used Titan, make sure to take it to a mechanic who can take a look at the rear axle and exhaust system. First-generation Toyota Tundra (MY2000-2006)
However, this is just not the case for the first-generation Tundra, mainly models built from 2000 to 2003. Customers have reported issues with the poor quality of the paintwork, which seems to fade prematurely.
Problems with the electrical system are also common, and so are issues with the ventilation system. Another part that seems to fail way too frequently is the secondary air pump, while customers who bought the 5.7-liter V8 version also reported premature wear of the pistons.
The most worrying issue with this truck remains a rusting rear crossmember that has caused a 110,000-unit recall in the past. Considering many people use a truck like this to load it up and move stuff around, a rusting crossmember is a huge issue. Second-generation Dodge Ram 1500 (MY1993-2001)
Models built from 1998 and up until the end of production in 2001 are known to have issues with premature rusting, subpar interior material quality, defective electrical systems, or engine and transmission failures.
The most problematic engine is the 4.7-liter Magnum V8, which has frequent issues with the lubrication system. Even with well-maintained models, owners have reported oil sludging that leads to clouds of smoke when starting up and often require a complete engine disassembly to fix properly. First-Generation Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon (MY2004-2012)
Isuzu, the first-generation Colorado and its GMC Canyon twin were manufactured from 2003 until 2012.
Unfortunately, many owners have since reported multiple reliability issues ranging from premature rusting of important chassis components to countless electrical system faults.
Poor quality window seals often resulted in water leaking inside the cab, which was also reported to feature defective child seat anchors. Under the hood, engines would suffer from regular misfire, the truck’s starter motor is notoriously unreliable, and due to electrical system issues, the dreaded check engine light would often light up for no reason.
Another issue was that the brake lights would often refuse to light up when drivers engaged the pedal even though the bulbs and relays were fully functioning, a huge safety concern that prompted Chevy to recall several Colorados and Canyons. Tenth-generation Ford F-150 (MY1997-2004)
America’s best-selling pickup truck since 1977, the F-150 has a long history of dependability, becoming the go-to model for generations of hard-working people.
However, the tenth generation wasn’t Ford’s best work. Models built between 2002 and 2004 were notorious for their countless engine issues that ranged from sparkplugs popping out of the aluminum heads to oil leaks and misfires.
But the biggest issue with this generation is its lackluster structural design that makes it extremely unsafe in the event of an accident. The NHTSA gave it only two stars in its crashworthiness test, while the IIHS delivered a ‘Poor’ rating due to the truck’s tendency to fold like a lawn chair during head-on and side impacts.
Regardless of what truck you decide to buy, check social media groups, forums, and articles about its reliability and common issues because no truck is indestructible. Once you found one that you really like, make sure its owner kept a full-service history and get it inspected by a certified mechanic.
