Doug DeMuro Drives 1,000-HP Ferrari SF90 Stradale, It’s His Favorite New Ferrari

Criticized by Chris Harris over the electric steering and brake-by-wire technology, the SF90 Stradale left Doug DeMuro thoroughly impressed. As far as the Doug Score is concerned, the plug-in hybrid supercar from Maranello ties the limited-edition 488 Pista and LaFerrari hypercar with 72 points. Only the Chiron stands higher, but not by much at 73 points.
What makes the SF90 Stradale worthy of such praise, you wonder? The car vlogger starts with the design, which is a mélange of forward-looking styling and old-school touches such as the 330 P3/P4-inspired buttresses.
“Screens pretty much everywhere, and I mean everywhere” is how Doug sums up the interior. A high-tech affair with fine leather upholstery and carbon-fiber trim, the cockpit features a touch-sensitive engine start/stop button. A huge driver’s instrument cluster, touch-sensitive climate controls, and a touchscreen for the passenger are included, and instead of a traditional gear lever, the dual-clutch transmission offers carbon-fiber paddle shifters on the steering wheel and three switches on the center console. These are for reversing, automatic and manual shifting modes, and the launch control.
While on the subject of transmission whatnots, it should be mentioned that reversing isn’t the job of the twin-turbo V8. The front-mounted electric motors reverse the vehicle, which is a rather clever way of dropping a few pounds from the dual-clutch transmission by eliminating the reverse gear.
One cupholder will have to suffice, along with netting on the door cards instead of proper cubbies. “It’s a focused sports car, and you’re not really supposed to put all that much stuff in it,” said DeMuro. This particular SF90 Stradale further sweetens the deal with the Assetto Fiorano package, which drops 30 kilograms or 66 pounds off the curb weight with titanium for the exhaust and springs, carbon-fiber wheels, and upgraded shock absorbers.
And finally, how does the flagship supercar feel on the road from Doug’s perspective? “The steering is just instant, anywhere you go. This is crazy precise,” said the automotive vlogger. “The handling is good too, and I’m surprised how reasonable the car is to drive compared to the LaFerrari.”
