2021 Nissan Murano Earns Top Safety Pick+ Rating From IIHS, Here’s Why

Recently, the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) announced that it awarded the 2021 Nissan Murano its top safety rating. Let’s explore the crossover SUV's safety features and understand why it earned this distinction. 16 photos



However, in terms of safety, the Japanese carmaker has continually improved it, and the 2021 model comes with the largest amount of standard



That helped the Murano join the Rogue, Maxima, and Altima in the Top Safety Pick+ club. This rating is awarded to vehicles that earn “good” ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness tests. They also have to be equipped as standard on all trims with a front crash prevention system that earns "advanced" or "superior" ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations as well as "good" or "acceptable" ratings for the



SUV ’s list of standard equipment includes signature LED headlights that the IIHS deemed “good.” The institute also gave the Murano the same rating for its crashworthiness and advanced safety features, making this seemingly outdated model one of the safest vehicles you can buy today.



The addition of the Safety Shield 360 suite of advanced driver-assistance systems to the list of standard features is another reason why the vehicle is an excellent choice for those who prioritize safety.



First introduced as standard equipment in the U.S. on the SV and SL grades of the 2019



Arguably the most important system in this suite is the automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection assist, which helps avoid or mitigate crashes with oncoming vehicles and crossing pedestrians.







This advanced safety assist earned a “superior” rating in both above-mentioned IIHS evaluations, helping the Murano earn the Top Safety Pick+ distinction.



Additionally, the







Blind-spot monitoring is also included. It helps detect vehicles in the driver's blind spot areas using rear sensors along with rear-facing cameras and illuminates a warning light in the side mirror.



Moving on, the suite offers rear cross-traffic alert, a system that utilizes the same tech but is designed to warn drivers about oncoming vehicles when reversing out of a parking spot.



The latter system is also designed to assist Nissan's owners when backing up. As the name implies, rear automatic braking will detect any stationary objects in the path of the vehicle and apply the brakes automatically if it deems necessary.



