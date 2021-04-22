2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Order Books Will Open on April 28th

Manufactured in Mexico for the U.S. and Europe and in China for the Chinese people, the Mustang Mach-E will receive a performance version next week. The order books for the GT will finally open for North American customers, and reservation holders will be presented with the final price.
At the present moment, the Ford Motor Company estimates the GT at $61,600 including the $1,100 destination and delivery charges. What do you get for your money? For starters, the extended-range battery with a usable capacity of 88 kWh and the dual-motor layout with 480 ponies.
Torque is estimated at 600 pound-feet (813 Nm) while the Performance Edition levels up to 634 pound-feet (860 Nm). The more potent specification promises to hit 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds off the amazing Mustang Shelby GT500.
Published by Mach-E Forum member Sitdown, a letter from the Ford Motor Company states that “retail orders for the GT will likely be scheduled into the 2022 model year. The best way for customers to get their vehicles as soon as possible is to follow the intended reservation-to-order process.”
In the meantime, it should be highlighted that Ford doesn’t list the Performance Edition in the build-your-own tool. Only the standard GT is available to configure, and you can pick between eight colors.
The most interesting of the lot would be Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange. The remaining choices are Rapid Red, Star White, Iconic Silver, Dark Matter Gray, Space White, and Shadow Black. Exclusively offered with Black Onyx ActiveX seating material, cool-looking Miko inserts, and fancy Copper Metallic stitching and piping for the interior, the GT further boasts eight-way power front seats with memory for the driver and heating for both.
A single option is listed in the configurator today, namely the $240 Interior Protection Package. As the name implies, this option consists of rubber floor liners up front and out back in addition to a trunk protector.
