Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Revealed as Fastest Ford Electric SUV Yet

Take a very long look around you. Do you see any electric Mustang SUVs out there? Of course not, because they’re not out in customers' hands yet. But nowadays, that’s not a problem: after all, carmakers have come to realize they can sell stuff long before stuff is actually made.
Ford has taken this whole new approach to selling vehicles (with a reservation months in advance, followed by the actual order once production starts) one step further by repeatedly releasing new versions of its Mach-E electric SUV. And even now, as the model is getting ready to roll out to dealers’ lots, it’s not stopping.
At the time of writing, there are four versions of the SUV: Select, Premium, California Route 1, and the mighty GT. It is this last one we’re interested in, with its impressive specs. Now, it seems, Ford has something even better up its sleeve.
The GT is listed on the carmaker’s website with a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) acceleration time of under 4 seconds. Since no one got to test it properly, no one really knows what under 4 seconds actually means. But it should be somewhere above 3.5 seconds, because this is how long the newest addition to the range, the GT Performance Edition, needs to reach the same speed.
Now, for the regular GT, Ford does not list horsepower numbers yet, but you can get a sense of that by looking at the 480 hp advertised for the Performance Edition, and that should give you an idea.
“We already pushed the envelope by creating an electric vehicle with the pony badge, so it’s only natural that we push it even further,” said in a statement Darren Palmer, global director, battery electric vehicles, Ford Motor Company.
“Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition not only gives you the added performance you expect from the GT name, but accentuates the thrill with the responsiveness of an all-electric powertrain.”
The Performance Edition is not currently available on the carmaker’s website, so we have no idea on pricing. The Blue Oval says it will also be offered as a package for those who have reserved the GT, when ordering starts in spring 2021. Both of them should hit the roads in the summer of next year.
At the time of writing, there are four versions of the SUV: Select, Premium, California Route 1, and the mighty GT. It is this last one we’re interested in, with its impressive specs. Now, it seems, Ford has something even better up its sleeve.
The GT is listed on the carmaker’s website with a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) acceleration time of under 4 seconds. Since no one got to test it properly, no one really knows what under 4 seconds actually means. But it should be somewhere above 3.5 seconds, because this is how long the newest addition to the range, the GT Performance Edition, needs to reach the same speed.
Now, for the regular GT, Ford does not list horsepower numbers yet, but you can get a sense of that by looking at the 480 hp advertised for the Performance Edition, and that should give you an idea.
“We already pushed the envelope by creating an electric vehicle with the pony badge, so it’s only natural that we push it even further,” said in a statement Darren Palmer, global director, battery electric vehicles, Ford Motor Company.
“Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition not only gives you the added performance you expect from the GT name, but accentuates the thrill with the responsiveness of an all-electric powertrain.”
The Performance Edition is not currently available on the carmaker’s website, so we have no idea on pricing. The Blue Oval says it will also be offered as a package for those who have reserved the GT, when ordering starts in spring 2021. Both of them should hit the roads in the summer of next year.