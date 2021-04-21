Check Out the Impressively Large Herd of 2021 Broncos at Super Celebration East

We still haven’t seen Ford kick off the first deliveries for the 2021 Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door, but at least the reinvented sixth-generation rock-crawling SUV is popping up just about everywhere. Be it the Petersen Automotive Museum or the parking lot of the Michigan Assembly Plant, there’s a little something for everyone.
Actually, there’s a lot more for the Bronco aficionados if the fans make the trip to the city of Townsend, Tennessee. There, a quarter-mile east on Highway 321 to the Townsend Visitor Center, the Bronco Driver Magazine has organized what is probably the biggest community event: Super Celebration (East).
Affectionately dubbed “Supercel,” the event has the support of both The Bronco Nation and the Ford Motor Company (essentially the one and the same, if you ask us), which is actually great for Blue Oval aficionados with a focus on the sixth-generation Bronco.
Basically, FoMoCo has filled out the lot with just every 2-Door and 4-Door Bronco imaginable (and some Bronco Sports for good measure, if we’re not mistaken). Naturally, reports about what’s going on there are pouring in from all directions, even though we can see there isn’t too much action going on just yet.
Luckily, that means we get to relaxingly check out the herd with help from the bronco6g.com forum that has neatly arranged a thread gathering every piece of Bronco evidence it can lay its hands upon.
And that means both pictures and videos from a variety of sources—we have also embedded a few Supercel features we’ve come across on Instagram, just for good measure. By the way, we have already selected our favorite from the lot, and it's a Cyber Orange 2-Door Bronco sporting the odd Bestop fastback soft top making the rumor mill rounds on so many previous occasions.
If you have a different pick for your dream 2021 Bronco build, let us know in the comments section.
