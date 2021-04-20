2021 Ford Bronco's Updated “Safari Bar” Spotted on Race Red Badlands

The reinvented sixth-generation 2021 Ford Bronco is just about ready to hit dealerships. Until that happens, the Blue Oval is proudly displaying a 4-Door Race Red Badlands Sasquatch in the parking lot of the Michigan Assembly Plant (MAP). With all the incessant spotting, that would hardly qualify as big news, but there’s one very interesting detail: this example sports the recently modified “Safari bar” brush guard.
Although it’s been an extremely lengthy adventure for the Bronco, it seems that Ford still hasn’t figured out just about everything. After all, if not for the disturbingly frequent postponements, the units sporting the Safari bar-style brush guard probably would have come out as they were initially designed, covering the “BRONCO” lettering from certain angles and enabling friends and foes a barrage of “B.O.” memes for all Internet eternity.
As such, according to a recent post from the semi-official Bronco Nation outlet, the Blue Oval has taken its sweet time to resolve the issue and recently came up with a fix so everyone knows it’s a Bronco. We have that post embedded below, and, even better, here's also a short video walkaround by the Bronco Battalion USA of a 4-Door Race Red Badlands Sasquatch unit proudly idling on a metal pedestal in the MAP (Michigan Assembly Plant) parking lot.
Just for good measure, the gallery also features a couple of CGIs from the Bronco Build & Price online configurator tool showcasing the virtual Race Red Badlands with the old version of the $300 brush guard in both Sasquatch and non-Sasquatch form (we’ve heard some prefer it without the $2,495 package).
By the way, given that Ford took its sweet time with this modification, aftermarket options have also appeared to address the issue. The bronco6g.com forum has (coincidentally or not) shared a first look at the Warn Industries Ascend front bumper. Oddly enough, this one seemingly has its own issue, as it might block the view provided by the factory front camera.
As such, according to a recent post from the semi-official Bronco Nation outlet, the Blue Oval has taken its sweet time to resolve the issue and recently came up with a fix so everyone knows it’s a Bronco. We have that post embedded below, and, even better, here's also a short video walkaround by the Bronco Battalion USA of a 4-Door Race Red Badlands Sasquatch unit proudly idling on a metal pedestal in the MAP (Michigan Assembly Plant) parking lot.
Just for good measure, the gallery also features a couple of CGIs from the Bronco Build & Price online configurator tool showcasing the virtual Race Red Badlands with the old version of the $300 brush guard in both Sasquatch and non-Sasquatch form (we’ve heard some prefer it without the $2,495 package).
By the way, given that Ford took its sweet time with this modification, aftermarket options have also appeared to address the issue. The bronco6g.com forum has (coincidentally or not) shared a first look at the Warn Industries Ascend front bumper. Oddly enough, this one seemingly has its own issue, as it might block the view provided by the factory front camera.