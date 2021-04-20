2021 Ford Bronco's Updated “Safari Bar” Spotted on Race Red Badlands

The reinvented sixth-generation 2021 Ford Bronco is just about ready to hit dealerships. Until that happens, the Blue Oval is proudly displaying a 4-Door Race Red Badlands Sasquatch in the parking lot of the Michigan Assembly Plant (MAP). With all the incessant spotting, that would hardly qualify as big news, but there’s one very interesting detail: this example sports the recently modified “Safari bar” brush guard.

23 photos