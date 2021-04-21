2023 Cadillac Lyriq Revealed With Over 300 Miles of Range, Priced at $59,990

From the XT nomenclature of combustion-engined crossovers, Cadillac switched to proper handles with the introduction of the Lyriq. The first-ever EV from the GM-owned brand will be available to reserve from September, while initial availability is planned for the first half of '22.
Very similar in exterior styling to the prototype from August 2020, the production version features the GM Ultium Platform for RWD, FWD, and AWD applications. In this case, we’re dealing with a rear-mounted electric motor that outputs 340 horsepower and 440 Nm of torque as per the press release at the end of this article. That’s right; Cadillac used the metric system instead of 325 pound-feet, which is interesting when you think about it.
The reason Cadillac has chosen newton-meters over pound-feet of torque is China, where General Motors will produce the Lyriq for the local market at the Yantai assembly complex in the northeastern province of Shandong. As far as the United States is concerned, Spring Hill in Tennessee is where the five-seat crossover will be produced for the U.S., Canadian, and Mexican markets.
Also worthy of note, Cadillac has this very awkward naming convention based on torque. The XT6, for example, features a small 400 badge on the liftgate because it produces 367 Nm or 271 pound-feet of torque. Don’t ask me why Cadillac rounds it off to 400 because GM works in mysterious ways.
Capable of traveling more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) on a single charge from a lithium-ion battery produced by LG Energy Solution, the Lyriq features 12 modules for a total capacity of 100 kWh. The Model Y, by comparison, offers 244 miles if we’re talking about the Standard Range RWD and 326 miles for the Long Range AWD. Speaking of which, the latter is currently priced at $50,490 on Tesla's configurator before options such as FSD.
Cadillac is charging $59,990 for the Lyriq, including delivery, but Cadillac also keeps quiet about the standard features of its first-ever electric vehicle. Only the 20-inch alloy wheels with a split-spoke design are confirmed to be standard, while options include 22-inch wheels and the Super Cruise suite.
“Throughout the next decade, Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through a series of exciting new electric vehicles,” said Rory Harvey, vice president of the brand. “The stunning design and artfully integrated technology combined with the Ultium Platform will deliver a high-performance luxury experience unlike anything that has come before it.”
