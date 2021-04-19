autoevolution
2021 Ford Bronco Badlands and Wildtrack Side by Side Focuses on Subtle Diversity

Because the Blue Oval continues to postpone the dealership arrival of the highly anticipated 2021 Ford Bronco, the SUV’s aficionados have been indulging in a lot of side action: spotting, comparing, rumoring, rendering, etc. It’s all in the name of good fun and the desire to settle down on one particular build.
Frankly, we could always claim we have seen the reinvented sixth-generation Bronco from all angles and in all positions. That includes cheap thrills coming from 2-Door Base versions riding on them little uns’ (a.k.a. the 16-inch steel wheels), taking all sorts of interesting off-road challenges, or riding in Warthog prototype form alongside the right truck (an F-150 Raptor, of course).

But, beyond the marketing stunts, there’s always the plain and simple comparison with another vehicle that might go the farthest to settling a trim and/or version conundrum for upcoming owners. Besides, we never get tired of seeing the 2021 Bronco side by side with the rest of the automotive world.

On this occasion, though, Bronco fan Cooper Pierce took to Instagram with an extremely eloquent pose for anyone previously unable to decide between the 2021 model year’s currently available flagship grades, the Badlands and the Wildtrack (the First Edition is already sold out, so it’s out of the equation).

Going for one or the other brings an interesting choice. The 2021 Bronco Badlands kicks off at $42,095/$44,590 (2-Door/4-Door) as opposed to the Wildtrack’s MSRP of $46,980/$49,475; it's worth mentioning that the latter comes as standard with the rock-crawling focused Sasquatch package.

Basically, the very subtle differences between the looks of the Badlands and the Wildtrack are deeply influenced by the decision to Sasquatch or not the Badlands for another $2,495. As far as we can tell, opinions are evenly split among Bronco aficionados. Some would readily adopt the wider stance and larger fender flares of the Wildtrack, while others would prefer the slightly more understated looks of the Badlands.


