2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E for China Priced at $40,560

AWD

Converted at the current exchange rates, $40,560 isn’t a lot for the Standard Range battery, Base trim level, and rear-wheel drive. The lineup further consists of the Extended Range Premium RWD at 309,900 yuan ($47,450) as well as the Extended Range Premiumat 339,900 yuan ($52,050).At the very top of the spectrum, the GT First Edition comes exclusively with Grabber Blue exterior paint, 20-inch aluminum wheels, the dual-motor layout with 481 horsepower on tap, and a driving range of 480 kilometers (298 miles) for 379,900 yuan ($58,175). This variant of the Mustang Mach-E reaches 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in three-ish seconds.According to the online configurator for the Chinese market, the e-crossover rocks the SYNC+ 2.0 Smart Connected system that integrates cloud, data, maps, and voice interaction with the Baidu ecosystem. Over-the-air firmware updates and Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features are standard, too, while Ford Co-Pilot360 driver assistance is an optional extra.Manufactured in the Chongqing municipality, the Chinese model has a 0.5-inch longer wheelbase than the American and European versions made in Mexico at the Cuautitlan Stamping and Assembly Plant. Customers in the Middle Kingdom are further treated to cellular vehicle-to-everything technology “to help drivers anticipate potential driving hazards.”In related news, the Ford Motor Company is currently developing a smaller brother for the Mustang Mach-E with Volkswagen underpinnings. Recently photographed as a clay model , the yet-to-be-named electric crossover will sell exclusively in Europe with hardware and software from the ID.4. The Blue Oval will manufacture this fellow at its facility in Cologne, Germany.