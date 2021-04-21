Coyote-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback Will Feast on Modern-Day Sports Cars

When it comes to classic Mustangs, and the key word here is "classic," you can’t beat an early-model first-gen car. They might not look as imposing as a '68 or a '69 fastback, but with the right modifications, you can still end up with something beastly—if that’s what you’re going for, of course.
Speaking of beasts, check out this Coyote-powered 1966 Mustang, getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer. It’s been modified for additional performance, and that new engine has 27,000 miles (43,450 km) on the clock, which isn’t great, but it’s not bad either. Let’s start with the visuals first, though.
The car has undergone rust repairs, and has already been fitted with wider rear quarter panels (by 2.5 inches/63 mm) and a modified fiberglass hood before the pearl white colorway was applied along with the blue racing stripes and red outer pinstripes.
Other styling highlights include the Shelby-like front apron, lip spoiler, black taillight bezels, dual exhaust tips poking through the rear valance, gray 18-inch five-spoke wheels with Toyo tires, power steering, and a new suspension. This car actually has a Mustang II front end with adjustable coilovers plus a Heidts four-link rear assembly and a rear sway bar.
The interior, meanwhile, houses adjustable high-back bucket seats with patterned brown leather trim and diamond-stitched inserts (bit of a weird spec, but to each his own), black carpeting, red roll bar, a Vintage Air climate control system, a RetroSound Bluetooth stereo, woodgrain steering wheel, aftermarket gauges, LED lights and an armrest console with cupholders.
Now back to that Coyote V8. It’s a Gen 1 unit, which means it was rated at 420 hp (426 PS) and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque back in 2014. Based on dyno results offered by the seller, this Mustang, which also has an aftermarket tune, now pushes down approximately 410-wheel horsepower (around 470 hp at the crank, maybe) and 401 lb-ft (544 Nm) of torque, with the help of a T56 six-speed manual gearbox.
It’s going to be tough to beat this thing in a straight line, seeing as it probably weighs as much as a Ford Fiesta.
The car has undergone rust repairs, and has already been fitted with wider rear quarter panels (by 2.5 inches/63 mm) and a modified fiberglass hood before the pearl white colorway was applied along with the blue racing stripes and red outer pinstripes.
Other styling highlights include the Shelby-like front apron, lip spoiler, black taillight bezels, dual exhaust tips poking through the rear valance, gray 18-inch five-spoke wheels with Toyo tires, power steering, and a new suspension. This car actually has a Mustang II front end with adjustable coilovers plus a Heidts four-link rear assembly and a rear sway bar.
The interior, meanwhile, houses adjustable high-back bucket seats with patterned brown leather trim and diamond-stitched inserts (bit of a weird spec, but to each his own), black carpeting, red roll bar, a Vintage Air climate control system, a RetroSound Bluetooth stereo, woodgrain steering wheel, aftermarket gauges, LED lights and an armrest console with cupholders.
Now back to that Coyote V8. It’s a Gen 1 unit, which means it was rated at 420 hp (426 PS) and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque back in 2014. Based on dyno results offered by the seller, this Mustang, which also has an aftermarket tune, now pushes down approximately 410-wheel horsepower (around 470 hp at the crank, maybe) and 401 lb-ft (544 Nm) of torque, with the help of a T56 six-speed manual gearbox.
It’s going to be tough to beat this thing in a straight line, seeing as it probably weighs as much as a Ford Fiesta.