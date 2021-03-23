This 1966 Shelby Mustang GT350 Had It Rough, But Just Went for $140K

We are used to thinking about the cars that sell for big bucks as the perfect examples of their breed. They're pampered and cared for extensively throughout their lives, not necessarily because of the love of their owners, but because most of the time they are very profitable investments. But here’s an example of how even cars that had it rough can make the headlines.
What you’re looking at is a Shelby Mustang that first saw daylight in 1966. It was shipped to its first owner in Des Moines, Iowa, and then, as it usually happens, it was resold. During one of these later ownerships, in 1974, it got stolen and stripped of its Shelby tag, and it wasn't until 2007 that it was removed from the stolen vehicle database.
During its long life, the car repeatedly changed hands and was even modified by some of its owners. For instance, the Mustang was repainted from green to white with blue stripes, and at one point in the past, its original engine block was taken out for unknown reasons.
Now registered under its Ford VIN, the car had its body painted back to its original green hue with white stripes, and a replacement 289ci (4.7-liter) was lowered into the engine bay, tied to a four-speed manual transmission.
The Shelby GT350 now rides on 14-inch aluminum wheels wearing new BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires and welcomes its occupants with black bucket seats. There are 49,000 miles (78,800 km) shown on the odometer of the new powerplant.
The car was listed for sale on Bring a Trailer last week and went on Monday, March 22, for an incredible sum: someone paid $140,000 for it and got the car complete with its original sales invoice, a California Highway Patrol report, and a clean California title. Oh, and the original, matching numbers engine block was also thrown into the deal.
