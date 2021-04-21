LeBron James Shows Off Brand New Audemars Piguet “Black Panther” Watch

NASA Says This Invisible Dot Is Voyager 1, Photographed by Distant New Horizons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misterdereloj (@misterdereloj) Just look at basketball legend LeBron James, for instance. Like the A-lister he is, he gets to drive cars that haven’t even made it into production yet, has instant access to all types of events, and gets to try out the latest tech, gadgets and fashion. Like the just-launched Audemars Piguet “Black Panther” timepiece.Audemars Piguet announced its collaboration with Marvel a while back and had plans to bring the “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon to market in 2020. Due to the unforeseen events of the international health crisis, the launch took place in April 2021—a little over a week ago, to be more precise.A very special, one-off “Black Panther” was auctioned off at the launch, selling for the impressive amount of $5.2 million. LeBron James wasn’t spotted with this one on the wrist, but he did wear one of the 250 pieces that will make up the limited production run, becoming the first public person to be seen wearing one.You can see a photo of the star at the Boston Celtics vs. LA Lakers game, with the “Black Panther” clearly on his wrist. With its purple-on-black distinct colorway, it would be hard to miss, though the distance from which the photo was taken makes it hard to see all the details. Kudos to James for color-matching with his watch.The “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon is AP’s first foray into superhero culture, backed by the belief that there’s a collector market for pop culture-inspired pieces. As a side note, this belief was confirmed by the record-breaking auction.Production units of the Tourbillon retail for about $162,000 each and feature an 18-carat white gold, three-dimension figure of Black Panther in the center of the dial, lunging outwards. Based on the Royal Oak Concept, “Black Panther” is smaller at 42 mm, made of titanium, and comes with an integrated purple rubber strap.