LA Lakers' Dennis Schroder Shows His Car Collection, and It's Predictably German

When you live in or around LA, it doesn't matter what kind of car you own because you're still going to crawl at the same speed as the sea of traffic around you, so you might as well focus on comfort instead of performance.
It's probably why the vehicle in Dennis Schröder's garage that sees the most action since signing for LA Lakers last October is his Cadillac Escalade. There's a reason American cars are the way they are, and it's because they fit American needs, so no matter how German you are, you're still probably better off using local models while living in the States.
Dennis is also quite the family man if you look at the two sons (a toddler and a baby) he has with his wife, Ellen, so as anyone with two kids will tell you, a large SUV makes the most sense in this situation. And if the Escalade is anything, that's large. It's also quite ubiquitous, making it perfect for blending in when you don't want to draw any attention.
Following the Escalade, Dennis introduces us to his white Mercedes-AMG G-Wagon, an SUV he plans to have sent to Germany so he can use it over the summer period. He also points out it's the kind of vehicle that's better suited for the roads in his home country, and even though he doesn't mention the Autobahn specifically, we all know that's what he means.
The third one is his favorite, but despite that, it's also the one he lingers over the least. It's a matte-black Lamborghini Urus that also came in white before the wrap was applied. To be fair, he didn't need to explain why he loves that car so much: it's a 2-in-1, part SUV, part sports car, and all you need to switch from one to another is to touch a button. Plus, he used to own an Aventador, so there's probably a bit of connection with the brand as well.
Finally, hiding in the actual garage is a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter that's been turned into a crib on wheels. It can seat up to nine people and has that nightclub vibe we've come to expect from this type of conversion. Reclining leather seats, big screens, PS4, and a loud sound system are all the things Dennis needs to make his trips to and from a game as relaxing as possible.
All-in-all, not the flashiest car collection we've seen, and one with a definite lean toward the SUV segment. However, that goes to show what Dennis prioritizes right now: comfort and family. He does say he's thinking about buying another Lambo supercar once he retires, so maybe we should pay him a visit in a few years. Exactly how many, only Dennis' knees could tell us.
Dennis is also quite the family man if you look at the two sons (a toddler and a baby) he has with his wife, Ellen, so as anyone with two kids will tell you, a large SUV makes the most sense in this situation. And if the Escalade is anything, that's large. It's also quite ubiquitous, making it perfect for blending in when you don't want to draw any attention.
Following the Escalade, Dennis introduces us to his white Mercedes-AMG G-Wagon, an SUV he plans to have sent to Germany so he can use it over the summer period. He also points out it's the kind of vehicle that's better suited for the roads in his home country, and even though he doesn't mention the Autobahn specifically, we all know that's what he means.
The third one is his favorite, but despite that, it's also the one he lingers over the least. It's a matte-black Lamborghini Urus that also came in white before the wrap was applied. To be fair, he didn't need to explain why he loves that car so much: it's a 2-in-1, part SUV, part sports car, and all you need to switch from one to another is to touch a button. Plus, he used to own an Aventador, so there's probably a bit of connection with the brand as well.
Finally, hiding in the actual garage is a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter that's been turned into a crib on wheels. It can seat up to nine people and has that nightclub vibe we've come to expect from this type of conversion. Reclining leather seats, big screens, PS4, and a loud sound system are all the things Dennis needs to make his trips to and from a game as relaxing as possible.
All-in-all, not the flashiest car collection we've seen, and one with a definite lean toward the SUV segment. However, that goes to show what Dennis prioritizes right now: comfort and family. He does say he's thinking about buying another Lambo supercar once he retires, so maybe we should pay him a visit in a few years. Exactly how many, only Dennis' knees could tell us.