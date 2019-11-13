autoevolution

Iconic AP Royal Oak Supersonnerie Watch Chimes in the Dark to Tell the Time

13 Nov 2019, 22:08 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Gadgets
Watchmaker Audemars Piguet launched the Royal Oak Supersonnerie wristwatch in 1972, at a time when pocket watches were still very popular and the available technology wasn’t enough to make them readable after dark.
5 photos
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Supersonnerie with blue Grand Tappisserie dialAudemars Piguet Royal Oak Supersonnerie with blue Grand Tappisserie dialAudemars Piguet Royal Oak Supersonnerie with blue Grand Tappisserie dialAudemars Piguet Royal Oak Supersonnerie with black Grand Tappisserie dial
The Supersonnerie watches came with proprietary technology that solved this issue in a very unique way: because the wearer couldn’t tell the time by sight, the watch would communicate it to him by sound. The AP Supersonnerie watches came with gongs and chimes activated by a lever situated between 8 and 9 o’clock, which told the hour and minutes.

The sound was actually louder on the wrist than off, due to the fact that the gongs came mounted on a soundboard covered by a caseback with openings. To this day, this is one of the most creative and rebellious (also, very efficient) watch complications ever made.

The fact that AP was bold enough to make a wristwatch of stainless steel when everyone else was using gold helped set the Royal Oak apart, eventually earning it the distinction of the world’s first luxury sports watch. “Across its nigh on 50 years of its existence, this modern horological icon upholds the innovation and excellence embodied by Audemars Pigue,” AP says.

The Royal Oak Supersonnerie is making a comeback in an updated and very limited edition. Audemars Piguet will be making and selling 40 items in total: 20 for the blue Grand Tappisserie dial and 20 for the black Grand Tappisserie dial. They come in two options: titanium case on titanium bracelet (or blue alligator leather strap), or platinum case on black alligator leather strap.

The Grand Tappisserie is what AP calls the proprietary pattern on the dial of the Royal Oak watch. Each item stands out for the uniquely shaped bezel, attached with 8 hexagonal screws in what could be described as a gorgeous, very masculine study in geometry.

With the AP caliber 2959, Supersonnnerie comes with 72 hours of power in reserve and is water resistant at up to 20 meters. The titanium version costs $321,700, while the platinum one is more expensive at $386,600.
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Supersonnerie Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Supersonnerie luxury watch luxury
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How 2021 Rules Changes Will Shape the Future of F1How 2021 Rules Changes Will Shape the Future of F1
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove it Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove it Using a Race Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How Skoda Octavia Beat Volkswagen Golf at Its Own GameHow Skoda Octavia Beat Volkswagen Golf at Its Own Game
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Tech CEOs and Their Favorite Rides, From Collectibles to Daily DriversTech CEOs and Their Favorite Rides, From Collectibles to Daily Drivers
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road 2020 Skoda Octavia RS to Blend Performance and Practicality, Will Look Like This2020 Skoda Octavia RS to Blend Performance and Practicality, Will Look Like This
Latest car models:
SKODA Octavia CombiSKODA Octavia Combi MediumSKODA OctaviaSKODA Octavia CompactFORD Transit CustomFORD Transit Custom Large MPVBMW M2 CSBMW M2 CS CoupeHONDA Jazz / FitHONDA Jazz / Fit SmallAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day