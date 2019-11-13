Iconic AP Royal Oak Supersonnerie Watch Chimes in the Dark to Tell the Time

How 2021 Rules Changes Will Shape the Future of F1

Watchmaker Audemars Piguet launched the Royal Oak Supersonnerie wristwatch in 1972, at a time when pocket watches were still very popular and the available technology wasn’t enough to make them readable after dark. 5 photos



The sound was actually louder on the wrist than off, due to the fact that the gongs came mounted on a soundboard covered by a caseback with openings. To this day, this is one of the most creative and rebellious (also, very efficient) watch complications ever made.



The fact that AP was bold enough to make a wristwatch of stainless steel when everyone else was using gold helped set the Royal Oak apart, eventually earning it the distinction of the world’s first luxury sports watch. “Across its nigh on 50 years of its existence, this modern horological icon upholds the innovation and excellence embodied by Audemars Pigue,”



The Royal Oak Supersonnerie is making a comeback in an updated and very limited edition. Audemars Piguet will be making and selling 40 items in total: 20 for the blue Grand Tappisserie dial and 20 for the black Grand Tappisserie dial. They come in two options: titanium case on titanium bracelet (or blue alligator leather strap), or platinum case on black alligator leather strap.



The Grand Tappisserie is what AP calls the proprietary pattern on the dial of the Royal Oak watch. Each item stands out for the uniquely shaped bezel, attached with 8 hexagonal screws in what could be described as a gorgeous, very masculine study in geometry.



