1966 Mustang Spent Over 30 Years in a Dry Desert Climate, Engine Still Working

We’ve all seen what rust can do to an old car, especially when not stored in the right conditions, and this is very often what makes the difference between a classic that can be restored and one that’s only good for parts.
The 1966 Mustang you see here was stored for over 30 years in a dry desert climate, and the owner guarantees it comes without any rust. Still, as you can see in the gallery above, it’s not in mint condition either.
It’s a Mustang project car that has its own pros and cons, and we’ll start by saying the power comes from an original 289 (4.7L) engine that still works. However, ebay seller douglasgchase warns it still leaks water from the freeze plugs, but if no other problems are discovered, this shouldn’t be too difficult to fix.
While the bodywork's condition is pretty obvious from the pictures included in the listing, the interior is the one that’ll probably catch everybody’s attention. And it’s all because it looks impressively good.
“The interior has been completely replaced including seat covers, carpet, and dash pad with a new pony interior,” the seller explains. There’s no rust on the floors or the trunk either, and the tires are almost new as well.
“We purchased the car from the second owner; he indicates the 126,000 miles are original (documented), includes the original black California license plates, and the car has been stored 30 plus years in a dry desert climate,” the seller explains.
Some repairs have already been made, but it’s pretty clear someone else needs to continue the restoration. By the looks of things, quite a lot of people want to do it, as the auction has already received no fewer than 25 bids, with the highest set for $5,200 at the time of writing. The reserve, however, is yet to be met.
It’s a Mustang project car that has its own pros and cons, and we’ll start by saying the power comes from an original 289 (4.7L) engine that still works. However, ebay seller douglasgchase warns it still leaks water from the freeze plugs, but if no other problems are discovered, this shouldn’t be too difficult to fix.
While the bodywork's condition is pretty obvious from the pictures included in the listing, the interior is the one that’ll probably catch everybody’s attention. And it’s all because it looks impressively good.
“The interior has been completely replaced including seat covers, carpet, and dash pad with a new pony interior,” the seller explains. There’s no rust on the floors or the trunk either, and the tires are almost new as well.
“We purchased the car from the second owner; he indicates the 126,000 miles are original (documented), includes the original black California license plates, and the car has been stored 30 plus years in a dry desert climate,” the seller explains.
Some repairs have already been made, but it’s pretty clear someone else needs to continue the restoration. By the looks of things, quite a lot of people want to do it, as the auction has already received no fewer than 25 bids, with the highest set for $5,200 at the time of writing. The reserve, however, is yet to be met.