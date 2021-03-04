4 LS-Swapped Ford Mustang With Eight Turbos Hits the Dyno, Silences Haters

1966 Ford Mustang Parked for 32 Years Shows American Legends Never Die

Rust is the worst thing that can happen to a car, and needless to say, it mostly happens when the car sits for too long in improper conditions. 21 photos



The



eBay seller



And a restomod might actually be a better idea than a standard restoration to factory specifications anyway. This Mustang was originally a straight-six and came with an automatic transmission, and while we don’t know if the engine under the hood is the original one or not, the mileage isn’t necessarily the lowest either.



The odometer indicates 174,470 miles (280,782.25 kilometers), according to the listing.



