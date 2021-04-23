2022 Ford Evos Crossover Wagon Gets Detailed Inside and Out

5 Ford Evos “Crosswagon” Debuts to Signal New Future for Fusion/Mondeo Lines

Probably the biggest surprise from the Blue Oval at the Shanghai Motor Show, the Evos won’t be sold in the United States of America or European Union according to communications manager Mike Levine . What could’ve been the replacement for the Fusion and Mondeo sedans and wagon is miles ahead of both in every regard, starting with the design. 5 photos SUV .



A joint effort between the Ford China and Ford Australia divisions, the mid-sized utility vehicle features pop-out door handles in proper Tesla fashion as well as double-spoke alloys wrapped in Continental EcoContact 6 tires.



The honeycomb-patterned taillights, orange accents for the rear spoiler, and orange brake calipers add to the visual drama of the 1st Edition, which will be followed by lesser specs by the end of the year. The generous wheelbase and wagon-esque body shell create a lot of space both up front and in the rear, but the strongest point of the interior is the dashboard area.



Somewhat inspired by Mercedes-Benz MBUX, the Evos is rocking a digital instrument cluster that connects to a massive infotainment system. The 12.3-inch cluster is complemented by 27 inches of touch-sensitive screen area that can be used in dual mode by the driver and front occupant.



To the driver’s right, you have a wireless charging pad on the center console, a couple of cupholders, an e-brake right next to the rotary gear selector, and a few other buttons that include the hazard lights. The wide center console also includes a proper cubby for all your whatnots, including a can of sparkling water, coins, a pack of chewing gum, and all that jazz.



A turbocharged four-cylinder engine serves as the only choice for the 2022 model year, but the 2.0-liter EcoBoost should be more than adequate for a vehicle like the Evos. Ford hasn’t confirmed the output figures yet, but it’s safe to assume that we’re dealing with approximately 245 horsepower and 275 pound-feet (373 Nm) of torque, just like the Bronco Sport Badlands.



Wheelsboy test driver Ethan Roberston had the opportunity of checking out the Evos up close at the Chinese motor show, and his review starts with how interesting the newcomer looks. "It brings together a lot different design elements," including a few styling cues from the Equator three-row