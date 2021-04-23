Nitrous Mustang, Camaro and S10 Amazingly Hold It Together on Sketchy Drag Strip

The Prep After Dark 3 drag racing event that took place earlier this month (April 11th) at the Wichita Raceway Park in Iowa, Texas, had just about everything for everyone: big and small tire, street, and even daily driver classes. But, above all, it delivered a rollercoaster of high-powered thrill rides because we’re dealing with a “no prep” track and those degrees went down fast as the night progressed.
Naturally, this is an assumed situation, since event organizers did put the disclaimer on their social media billboard; it’s basically just another way to attract a crowd in search of the most spectacular encounters.
According to the National No Prep Racing Association’s channel on YouTube, the falling temperatures and the fact that few cars were putting heat on the track surface meant it was especially tough on the small tire class drivers, who struggled to get their powerful machines to the end of the strip.
No need to trust their word for it, because they’ve prepared footage of a few interesting battles in the video embedded below. First up is an encounter between a very yellow Fox Body Ford Mustang nicknamed “Goomah” and a spectral Chevy Camaro.
They’re both of the nitrous-fed variety, so the skirmish was bound to become feisty in no time. And so it did (from the 2:15 mark, after the customary smoke shows), with the yellow monster the only one capable to lay down the power to the sketchy surface. Meanwhile, its purple rival almost lost control and ultimately skid into the opponent’s lane—fortunately without coming into contact with the other car.
Next came a white Chevrolet S10 that was up for the charge against another Camaro—this time around, a white one with cool LED rings. The action kicks off just as spectacularly as before from the 4:53 because this time it’s the truck that delivers the near miss, only on this occasion it does so while also taking home the win.
Naturally, the two previous victors share the drag strip from the 8:05 mark and this time around, neither of them gets our adrenaline flowing as much, even though the Chevy delivers a show of flames to make up for the Mustang’s win (at least in the audience’s heart).
By the way, there’s also bonus footage of a C8 Corvette going against a supercharged Buick Regal from the 8:41 mark just to put the prior trio of wild rides into perspective with an apparenlty much tamer pass.
