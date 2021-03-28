5 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor Walkaround Video Reveals the New Truck’s Ins and Outs

3 2021 Ford Ranger Gets New Exterior Colors From the All-New Bronco

2 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Barn Find Pulled from Storage After Over 40 Years

More on this:

1995 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Hits the Dyno, Makes 210 HP Despite High Mileage

Developed specifically to challenge the big-block Chevy 454 SS, the SVT Lightning was the most exciting F-150 for the ninth generation. Only 695 trucks were produced for the 1995 model year with red paint, and one of them has been recently tested on the dyno by Late Model Restoration. 6 photos



Compared to the average 351, the SVT-specific engine makes bigger bangs in the combustion chambers with the help of hypereutectic pistons, a high-flow intake system, and high-flow heads. Made from aluminum, the driveshaft connects the small-block motor with an E4OD automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential with 4.10:1 gears.



When it was brand-spanking new, the fuel-injected Windsor V8 officially developed 240 horsepower and 340 pound-feet (461 Nm) of torque at the flywheel. More than a quarter of a century after it was made, the Lightning still makes 210 horsepower at 4,100 rpm according to the dyno. The current torque rating of 275 pound-feet (373 Nm) at 3,500 rpm is not that shabby either, especially not for a second-gear pull.



LMR would have ideally tested the Lightning in third gear for more accurate figures, but nevertheless, we can all agree this ol’ truck still runs like a charm. It also sounds properly nice thanks to its upgraded exhaust and overhead design, and the Lightning also happens to be far easier to fix than a modern F-150 with the Coyote V8 or EcoBoost V6 mills.



Ford redesigned the Lightning



Pretty much stock except for the Bassani mid-pipe section and cat-back exhaust system, the road-going pickup is holding up nicely despite the relatively high mileage. 151,609 miles (243,991 kilometers) on the odometer may not seem like a lot for some people, but do remember that Lightnings are equipped with a Windsor V8 plant modified by the Special Vehicle Team.Compared to the average 351, the SVT-specific engine makes bigger bangs in the combustion chambers with the help of hypereutectic pistons, a high-flow intake system, and high-flow heads. Made from aluminum, the driveshaft connects the small-block motor with an E4OD automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential with 4.10:1 gears.When it was brand-spanking new, the fuel-injected Windsor V8 officially developed 240 horsepower and 340 pound-feet (461 Nm) of torque at the flywheel. More than a quarter of a century after it was made, the Lightning still makes 210 horsepower at 4,100 rpm according to the dyno. The current torque rating of 275 pound-feet (373 Nm) at 3,500 rpm is not that shabby either, especially not for a second-gear pull.LMR would have ideally tested the Lightning in third gear for more accurate figures, but nevertheless, we can all agree this ol’ truck still runs like a charm. It also sounds properly nice thanks to its upgraded exhaust and overhead design, and the Lightning also happens to be far easier to fix than a modern F-150 with the Coyote V8 or EcoBoost V6 mills.Ford redesigned the Lightning one more time for the 1999 model year, paving the way for the Raptor for the 2010 model year. Given the growing market for go-anywhere pickups like the Raptor and TRX, the street-going truck isn’t likely to come back to the lineup anytime soon.