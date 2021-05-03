Dodge Charger Hellcat Races Modded Mustang GT, Head Start Only Makes It Worse

Tech progress aside, there are plenty of ways in which modern muscle cars differ from the ones that kickstarted the genre over five decades ago: from the fact that superchargers are available straight from the showroom these days, to various body style changes. However, the good old rivalries are very much alive, with the race we have here, which involves a Ford Mustang GT and a Dodge Charger Hellcat, being an example as good as any.

6 photos