Dodge Charger Hellcat Races Modded Mustang GT, Head Start Only Makes It Worse

Tech progress aside, there are plenty of ways in which modern muscle cars differ from the ones that kickstarted the genre over five decades ago: from the fact that superchargers are available straight from the showroom these days, to various body style changes. However, the good old rivalries are very much alive, with the race we have here, which involves a Ford Mustang GT and a Dodge Charger Hellcat, being an example as good as any.
As far as the Mopar team is concerned, we're dealing with a Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody. The muscle sedan came to the fight in factory form, which means the 6.2-liter HEMI under the hood works with a blower to deliver 707 hp. And, unlike its two-door sibling, the Charger Hellcat only comes in eight-speed auto form.
The Blue Oval side is represented by a 2019 Ford Mustang GT - this means we're dealing with the latest tech update, which involves an uber-effective mix between the Gen III Coyote V8, which churns out 460 hp in standard trim, and the optional ten-speed automatic transmission, a piece of hardware that is present on this particular example.
Of course, the pony received an aftermarket massage before doing battle with the Hellcat, albeit while maintaining its naturally aspirated form. Nevertheless, YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who brought this adventure to us, tells us that the 5.0-liter motor has been gifted with full bolt-on goodies, E85 setup included.
We obvious need to mention the scale footprint difference between the Blue Oval machine and the Dodge, which sits north of 850 lbs (385 kg).
Given the street encounter of the American toys, these engaged in the usual rolling start battles. And while it doesn't look like the Mustang took any passenger, the said vlogger rode shotgun in the Charger. However, we'll remind you to skip such shenanigans and head over to the drag strip when you feel like racing.
Spoiler alert: at a certain point during the velocity brawl, one of the drivers decided to give the other a head start, with this leading to an even more spectacular result.
