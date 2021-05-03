Fire Up Them Electric Dragsters: NHRA Announces New EV Class for 2022

Ever wondered if an all-electric drag racing series will be as spectacular as a traditional one? Well, you'll find out in 2022, when the NHRA will kick off an all-new EV racing class within the Summit Racing Series.
There's isn't much info to run by right now, but the NHRA said that electric cars will compete within all seven divisions of the Summit Racing Series. Rules for the EV category are still in discussion and will be released "as soon as possible to give builders and racers ample time to prepare for next season."
According to the NHRA, the goal of this new all-electric class is to support the EV market in the same way as the governing body supports the internal combustion segment by providing new ways to push the limits of power and performance.
The initiative is also supposed to bring electric automakers, racers, the safety industry, and the performance aftermarket together to "a safe place to race and a platform to evolve."
While the electrified series is new, the idea has been discussed with global OEM companies during the past four years. And it seems that both parties have finally agreed upon the technical challenges and opportunities that come with EV drag racing.
Racing electric cars is far from new. Racers have been bringing EVs and hybrids to the drag strip for decades now and we've seen quite a few benchmarks being set in recent years. In 2020, for instance, Steve Huff became the first racer to complete a 200 mph (322 kph) run in an electric dragster.
Huff ran the quarter-mile in 7.52 seconds, crossing the line with a trap speed of 201.07 mph (323.59 kph), beating the previous 189 mph (304 kph) record set by famed drag racer "Big Daddy" Don Garlits. Back in 2012, motorcycle legend Larry "Spiderman" McBride ran the quarter-mile in an electric drag bike at 201.37 mph (324.07 kph).
The last couple of years also saw both Chevrolet and Ford develop all-electric versions of their factory drag cars. Chevy introduced the eCopo prototype, powered by a two motors rated at 760 horsepower in 2019. Ford, on the other hand, built an all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet prototype with 1,400 horsepower in 2020.
It's safe to say that both companies will introduce production versions of their electric dragsters in time for the 2022 season. It remains to be seen if Dodge will developed an EV version of the Challenger Drag Pak as well.
The move will probably be met with very mixed responses by drag racing fans, but it should encourage amateur racers to join the new series. We should also see a far more serious approach to electric "garage" builds. Hopefully the new series will attract new carmakers too now that almost every major company is offering performance-oriented electric vehicles.
Are you reading this, Elon?
