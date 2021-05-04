Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Thinks Whipple Mustang GT Is Nothing, Gets Savage Beating

5 Audi S8 vs Audi RS6, There Can Be Only One Lord of the Rings

The 'Stang in question is a member of the previous S197 generation, but this GT has been taken quite far from its factory form. As such, the Gen I Coyote under the hood is no longer a N/A unit, with the 5.0-liter V8 now being assisted by a Whipple supercharger - you can check out the blower, with its cold air intake, in the piece of footage below (lens tip to YouTuber Can I Be Frank).We're still looking at a stock motor here, but the unit obviously features a host of supporting mods, with an E85 setup being on the list.Now, most builds of the sort feature an automatic transmission, but not this one. Nevertheless, the six-speed manual of the pony now works with a clutch that can handle all the extra muscle.Further down the power line, we find smaller rear wheels that accommodate generous-sidewall tires, so the vehicle can put the power down.As for the 'Vette that duked it out with the Blue Oval toy, we're looking at the still-reigning Z06 (sure, the C7 is now retired, but the C8 Z06 won't land until later this year ).This particular example is also a manual, so we can talk about a level playing field. However, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 powering the Chevy , which produces 650 hp in standard form, features some mods of its own. Among others, there's a custom upper pulley and an E40 setup (think: 40% ethanol and 60 percent gasoline).With the two American toys getting together on the street, they went for the usual rolling starts. Nevertheless, we'll remind you to steer clear of such adventures and head over to the drag strip when you feel like racing.And while you can clearly see each of the vehicles losing a bit of time when the driver is shifting, the conclusion of the battle is as clear as possible.