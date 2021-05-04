Modded Dodge Challenger Hellcat Races 800 HP Ford Mustang, Schooling Follows

The 2015 model year was a brilliant one for muscle cars, with Ford introducing the sixth-generation Mustang, with its independent rear suspension, and Dodge dropping the Hellcat bomb. With or without aftermarket assistance, the two have been battling ever since and it doesn't look like they plan to stop anytime soon. Case in point with the race we have here, which sees both muscle cars packing respectable mods.
In the Mopar corner, we have a Challenger Hellcat that sports full bolt-on goodies, while sipping on E85. And while the factory incarnation of its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI churns out 707 hp, the new muscle number of the machine isn't mentioned. Oh, and yes, this example of the coupe comes with the eight-speed automatic.
As for translating that muscle to the asphalt, the Challenger features rear beadlock wheels shod in super-sticky tires.
The Blue Oval corner is occupied by a 2016 Ford Mustang GT, whose 5.0-liter V8 has been taken down the forced induction route. The Gen II Coyote, whose standard output sits at 435 hp, has received a Procharger, along with a host of other mods. However, the Ford still runs on 93-octane gas.
And, according to the owner of the vehicle, who took to the comments section of the video below to answer some questions, the centrifugal supercharger allows the 5.0-liter V8 to deliver 800 hp (lens tip to YouTuber Can I Be Frank for the footage of the battle).
Given the said model year, this two-pedal pony comes with a six-speed automatic.
When asked why the machine didn't push harder at the top end, the owner delivered the following explanation: "Could not go any further on current gears. Car shifts into overdrive at the end of the run and I let off."
Overlooking the scale footprint difference between the two muscle cars is impossible, simply because the factory numbers show that the 'Stang is over 650 lbs (295 kg) lighter, albeit with the said blower obviously cutting into that advantage.
The slabs of America engaged in a pair of street fights (please steer clear of such stunts and head over to the drag strip when you feel like racing). As such, the Challenger Hellcat and the boosted Mustang GT went for the usual rolling starts.
