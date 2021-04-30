900-HP Ram 1500 TRX Drag Races Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, Brutal Fight Follows

The truck in question has been massaged by Hennessey Performance. And its factory-supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI now features a ported blower snout and drive hub assembly upgrade, a pulley upgrade, an upgraded overdrive crank damper, high-flow filters and fuel injectors, a crank case ventilation system, as well as tunes for the motor and the eight-speed automatic transmission sending the power to all four wheels.Thanks to the said gym visit, the unit now delivers around 900 hp and 873 lb-ft (1,184 Nm) of twist. And with all the added muscle, the Ram was confident enough to come to the race wearing a pair of off-road bumpers.As for the Golden Bowtie machine, this entered the brawl in factory form. As such, its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 churns out 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque, while this particular example features the sharpest available tranny, namely the ten-speed automatic.Sure, this isn't the quickest muscle car currently on sale, while the serious downforce added by the 1LE package doesn't exactly help the vehicle in its battle against the Mopar truck.For the record, we'll mention that the two performance machines are separated by over 2,500 lbs (1,150 kg).Then again, this adventure, which the said Texan specialist held on the drag strip in its back yard, is more about sheer joy than the results.For one, we have to keep in mind that the two slabs of America used the location backwards, which means they didn't enjoy a prepped surface start. In addition, the first of their two runs didn't exactly bring an even takeoff, albeit with the second one making for an uber-close battle.Of course, such a race also has an important aural side and we're asking you to pick the winner of the decibel battle.