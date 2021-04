2016 Ford Mustang GT Races Lexus GS F 5.0 V8, Total Annihilation Follows

Before we get to the engine specs, here are a few pros and cons for each car. First, the Mustang comes with a six-speed manual transmission, while the driver of the Lexus doesn’t have to worry about shifting gears themselves—although to be fair, the GS F's eight-speed automatic gearbox isn’t exactly one of the fastest transmissions out there.Furthermore, that Lexus is heavier than the Mustang by at least 100 kg (220 lbs), which can make a difference when you’re racing someone. Never think that weight doesn’t matter or that taking on a single passenger can’t affect the outcome of a straight-line pull.So then, the engines. Both cars feature naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 units, channeling power to their rear wheels. Being a 2016 model year Mustang GT, it’s powered by a Coyote V8 with a stock 435 hp (441 PS) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque. Add this car’s bolt-on mods (intake, exhaust, E85 setup) and those numbers go up.As for the Lexus, its 5.0-liter V8 is good for 467 hp (473 PS) and 390 lb-ft (530 Nm) of torque, which looks good on paper, but the truth is the GS F was never quite as quick as most of its direct rivals, and this slightly modified Mustang definitely took advantage of that.In a way, this race was over before it even began, even though we were expecting the Japanese sedan to put up a slightly better fight than it did. But no. It rolled over and showed its belly when faced with that Coyote V8’s newfound grunt. As Shang Tsung would say, flawless victory.