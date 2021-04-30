Modded Camaro SS vs. Tuned Mustang GT Is a Quick Race With a Brutal Ending

The bZ4x Concept Is Toyota's Promise of Future Electric Vehicles

As such, when the enthusiasts got together for a straight-line battle, the manual-vs-manual confrontation seemed only fair. Now, both slabs of America had been taken down the aftermarket route, albeit while receiving moderate hardware. And we'll start with the Chevy.This sixth-gen Camaro, whose 6.2-liter LT1 churns out 455 hp and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque, has received unspecified bolt-on goodies, with an E85 setup being on the list.As for the pony, we're dealing with a 2016 model, which means the engine compartment accommodates a Gen II Coyote . In factory form, the 5.0-liter V8 allows the one behind the wheel to play with 435 hp and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque. Now, the Blue Oval machine's V8 works with custom headers, as well as with a 93-octane tune.However, while the video at the bottom of the page, which showcases the battle, shows the Camaro taking a passenger (who appears to be doing some work towards kicking off the races), the Mustang driver might be riding alone. For one, YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who brought this adventure to us, mounted his camera on the roof of the Ford and stayed behind.As is the case with most street fights, the muscle cars went for rolling starts—please keep in mind to steer clear of such shenanigans and make use of the controlled environment provided by the drag strip when you feel like doing battle.The drivers of the Ford Mustang GT and the Chevrolet Camaro SS were determined to reach a clear conclusion, and while that didn't neccesarily require a second run, they went for it anyway.