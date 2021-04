Tuned Shelby GT350 Races Bolt-on BMW 335i F30, Loser Gets Completely Obliterated

If it’s not the same car , then at least the mods are identical, and our conclusion pretty much final. The Shelby GT350 is too powerful for a 335i running this particular bolt-on setup, but let’s consider their stock figures first.The German sports sedan is animated by a 3.0-liter inline-six engine (the N55B30M0 to be specific), producing 302 hp (306 PS) and 300 lb-ft (407 Nm) of torque when stock. All that grunt can be channeled to either the rear wheels or all four wheels via an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox—a little bit of an advantage over the Mustang in terms of shift speed.In this particular case, the Bimmer also comes with bolt-on modifications (downpipes and a 93 tune), but we don’t have a final output figure for you. Knowing exactly what it brought to play with would have been nice.As for the GT350, we all know it uses a 5.2-liter flat-plane crank V8 with 526 hp (533 PS) and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque, mated to a lightweight Tremec TR-3160 six-speed manual gearbox. Compared to a regular Mustang GT, the Shelby variant also features a track-focused chassis with upgraded brakes and an upgraded suspension.On top of all that, this car gets an E85 tune with cat delete , so it’s got even more pulling power to throw at the BMW, which is desperately short on torque.In the end, this wasn’t even close, so let’s hope there won’t be a third race between the two because it would be rather redundant.