Corvette C7 Z06 With a Cold Air Intake Races Stock C7 Z06, Prepare to Go: Huh?!

Here’s the truth about cold air intakes. On paper, they help your engine run more efficiently, which often results in a slight horsepower gain, but certainly nothing to write home about. You definitely shouldn’t be telling people your car is tuned just because of a CAI mod.
A cold air intake also represents a budget-friendly way to improve your car’s performance ever so slightly, and it’s pretty easy to install if you know what you’re doing. Mechanically, its purpose is to channel more oxygen into the combustion chamber, which is where the additional muscle comes from—anywhere between 5 to 12 extra horsepower on average.
Aside from better acceleration, in some cases, you also end up with a better sounding engine. Some even claim that a CAI mod will help improve mileage, although most people aren’t exactly focused on gas mileage when considering ways to make their cars faster.
We’ve already seen lots of cars with cold air intakes showcase what they can do in a straight line, but it’s not often you get to see two identical cars, one with a cold air intake and one without, take each other on in a straight line from a roll. Like the uploader says, this is pretty much an experiment, and if you ask us, it’s definitely worth watching.
The cars in question are two C7 Corvette Z06 models, both with automatic gearboxes (that would be GM’s Hydramatic 8L90 eight-speed auto). Power meanwhile comes from a supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 engine, which usually generates 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque.
So then, which one do you reckon won this little dog fight? Well, the two Vettes raced twice, with the stock model coming out on top on the second try. Why that happened, we don’t know, but we would like to see exactly how the air filter was positioned because that matters when your goal is to suck in cold air instead of hot.
Of course, there was never going to be any major difference between these two cars to begin with, so we're perfectly satisfied with the result.
Aside from better acceleration, in some cases, you also end up with a better sounding engine. Some even claim that a CAI mod will help improve mileage, although most people aren’t exactly focused on gas mileage when considering ways to make their cars faster.
We’ve already seen lots of cars with cold air intakes showcase what they can do in a straight line, but it’s not often you get to see two identical cars, one with a cold air intake and one without, take each other on in a straight line from a roll. Like the uploader says, this is pretty much an experiment, and if you ask us, it’s definitely worth watching.
The cars in question are two C7 Corvette Z06 models, both with automatic gearboxes (that would be GM’s Hydramatic 8L90 eight-speed auto). Power meanwhile comes from a supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 engine, which usually generates 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque.
So then, which one do you reckon won this little dog fight? Well, the two Vettes raced twice, with the stock model coming out on top on the second try. Why that happened, we don’t know, but we would like to see exactly how the air filter was positioned because that matters when your goal is to suck in cold air instead of hot.
Of course, there was never going to be any major difference between these two cars to begin with, so we're perfectly satisfied with the result.