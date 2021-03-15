Tuned Corvette C7 Z06 Races Stock Porsche 911 Turbo S, Makes Kentucky Proud

Whenever a C7-generation Corvette Z06 drove away from its assembly line in Bowling Green, Kentucky, it did so as easy prey to something like a Porsche 911 Turbo S, especially if left stock or even just close to its factory settings.
Last month, we saw what happens when a C7 Z06 with a cold air intake mod takes on a stock 911.2 Turbo S. The Porsche absolutely demolished its American rival, despite being down on both power and peak torque—we estimated that Vette to have a little over 650 hp, maybe even close to 700 hp.
So why did it lose? Well, it’s because the 911 has better traction (AWD) and a better gearbox, and it is manufactured specifically to take off like a bat out of hell, both from a roll as well as a standstill. Things are a little bit different this time, and we reckon Corvette fans will be very pleased with the result.
This C7 Z06 also boasts a cold air intake mod, but it’s got American Racing headers too. This setup should result in more than 700 hp, as a total, giving the Corvette a much-needed boost (pun intended) at the very high end of the rev spectrum. We’d also be very interested to see some peak torque figures, but none have been made available by the uploader.
As a reminder, when stock, the Vette’s 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 engine produces 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque.
As for the Porsche, since it’s a 991.2 model, it’s got more power than the original 991 variant. The latter’s twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter flat-six engine is good for 552 hp (560 PS) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque (553 lb-ft with overboost). The 991.2 Turbo S, however, puts down 572 hp (580 PS).
In this clip, the two supercars raced twice, both times from a roll. While the first race was impressive, the second one should definitely put a big smile on your face.
