Tuned 481-WHP Camaro SS Does the Unthinkable and Beats a C7 Corvette Z06

Racing a Corvette Z06 C7 with a stock Camaro SS should be in the dictionary as a definition for something that is a bad idea. The latter is tremendously underpowered compared to the Vette and weighs a little more too. It simply doesn’t stand a chance.
This Camaro, however, is different. It features a full bolt-on E85 Hi-Ram setup, for a total of 481-wheel horsepower (487 PS), according to its owner. That’s roughly 560 horsepower (567 PS) at the crank (instead of the LT1 V8 unit’s stock 455 hp/461 PS), with everything going to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual. We know what you’re thinking: that’s still not enough to trouble a Z06, right?
Well, not so fast. It turns out this Camaro has also been on a strict diet of sorts, where it now weighs about 3,350 lbs (1,519 kg), instead of its usual 3,700 lbs (1,671 kg). The C7 Z06, meanwhile, tips the scales at around 3,523 lbs (1,598 kg).
Powering this Corvette is a supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 engine, which normally generates 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. In this case, we’re also dealing with GM’s Hydramatic 8L90 eight-speed automatic gearbox. Add a cold air intake mod, and the output goes up a little, but the overall difference should be negligible.
In the end, we got to see two clean runs, both of which resulted in the Camaro gently pulling away from the Corvette—the second run was definitely more conclusive.
Something is still a little fishy to us, though, in the sense that we wouldn’t be shocked if that Camaro actually puts down a little more power than advertised. On paper, you basically end up with a car that weighs less by about an extra passenger's worth yet still puts down 100 or so fewer horsepower using a slower-shifting gearbox. The Corvette should have won. Plain and simple.
