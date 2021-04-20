Tuned 2020 Toyota Supra Races Corvette Z06, the Inevitable Destruction Happens

Sure, the Mk V Toyota Supra is a force to be reckoned with, packing multiple dynamic assets, but does the Japanese sportscar have what it takes to challenge a C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06? In a stock vs. stock battle, the supercharged V8 lurking underneath the hood of the 'Vette gets in the way of a balanced fight. So, how hard does the Supra need to hit the gym in order to properly take on its American opponent?
For strarters, we'll list the details of the examples sitting before us. We're dealing with a 2020 incarnation of the Supra, which means that its output is limited to 335 hp and 365 lb-ft/495 Nm of torque - mostly thanks to a new piston design that reduces the compression ratio, thus limiting the risk of detonation at high boost, the 2021 model sees the BMW-sourced 3.0-liter straight-six delivering 382 hp and 368 lb-ft/499 Nm of twist.
Nevertheless, this example has been gifted with a Pure 800 turbo and a custom downpipe, as well as an E20 tune. Truth be told, this isn't such an aggressive mix, since it contains 20% ethanol and 80% gasoline. Nevertheless, the enthusiast behind the wheel of the Supra was confident enough to take on the Z06.
Speaking of the Chevy, the blower fitted to its 6.2-liter V8 means the unit delivers 650 hp and 650 lb⋅ft (881 Nm). And there's no ECU massage here, with the motor simply featuring a cold air intake. Nevertheless, things were even in the transmission department, with both cars making use of automatic units.
Since the toys engaged in a street fight, they went for the usual rolling start. However, please keep in mind to skip such adventures and use the drag strip when you're feeling competitive, so you can stay on the safe side.
Besides, the prepped surface of the track also increases the chances of an all-out battle, which the Supra and the Z06 didn't experience on the first of their two runs. That's because the Corvette appeared to struggle with finding traction during the adventure, which kicked off at about 40 mph/64 kph.
However, the second run saw the machines starting at around 60 mph/96 kph and the said issue was completely left behind, as was one of the two vehicles.
