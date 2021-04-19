Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Races Big Turbo Supra, Complete Destruction Follows

3 Jeep Mail Truck Doing a Wheelie Is the Coolest Drag Stunt You'll See Today

A spectacular Import vs. Domestic battle; this is what the competitive sprinting we have here brings, and that's because the action involves an Mk IV Toyota Supra and a C7 incarnation of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06. 6 photos



Representing America, this Z06 is still reigning: sure, it's not in production anymore, but we won't see the C8 Corvette Z06 until later this year.The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 powering the Chevrolet comes with 650 hp in standard trim. And this LT4 unit is mostly stock, only packing a cold air intake. Nevertheless, the 'Vette packs the optional eight-speed automatic, which is obviously quicker than the manual and therefore the proper choice for engaging in competitive sprinting.As for Japan's entry, we're dealing with a 2JZ monster that has left its factory twin-turbo hardware behind in favor of a single unit, namely a Precision 6766 turbocharger. With this delivering 21 lbs of boost for the race, the 3.0-liter straight-six of the Supra delivers around 600 horsepower to the rear wheels, making for a crankshaft number of approximately 700 horses.It's worth noting that the Toyota Supra comes with a wheel and tire combo that's fit for straight-line battles. To be more specific, we're looking at small rear wheels shod on generous-sidewall tires that help with the launch, while the skinny front units reduce rolling resistance.To answer your question, the enthusiast behind the wheel of the Toyota isn't using his smartphone to film while driving; as stated by YouTuber Auto Glory, who brought this adventure to us after riding shotgun in the Chevy, the Supra is a right-hand drive example.Then again, there are other aspects to be concerned about, which is why we're asking you not to use such stunts as an example and head over to the drag strip when you feel like racing to keep things on the safe side.The duo engaged in two battles: the first kicked off at 40 mph (64 kph) while the second saw the beasts duking it out from a 60 mph (96 kph) roll. And yes, now would be a good time to place your bets.